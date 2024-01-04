en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

North Dakota Couple Overcomes Power Outage with Resilience and Ingenuity

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
North Dakota Couple Overcomes Power Outage with Resilience and Ingenuity

On a quiet corner north of Valley City, North Dakota, life has been far from ordinary for one couple. Battling the aftermath of an ice storm that turned their haven into a treacherous ice field, Brandon Compson and his wife have been living a life less ordinary. Their everyday routine, disrupted by a power outage, has been held together by the hum of generators and the quick thinking of the couple.

Ingenuity amid adversity

With their front yard transformed into a thick, glass-like ice rink and their driveway under a similar icy siege, the Compsons had to resort to unconventional methods to keep their household running. Using a network of extension cords and generators, they managed to maintain power in their house, a testament to their resourcefulness and determination.

The power of necessity

Despite the odds stacked against them, the Compsons managed to keep food on the table. Their kitchen arsenal included a grill, an electric skillet, and a Pizzazz oven. These tools, coupled with a spirit of resilience, helped them brave the cold, icy days.

A long-awaited reprieve

Relief came shortly after lunchtime on a Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the ice storm hit. The lights flickered back to life, a sign that power had been restored for the first time since Christmas. Compson, expressing gratitude towards the line workers who had been working tirelessly to restore power, acknowledged the herculean effort required to piece back the electrical system in the region. Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative reported 1,250 broken poles due to the ice storm, shedding light on the extent of the damage that had taken place.

In the face of adversity, the Compsons’ story serves as a testament to the resilience and inventiveness of the human spirit. Their experience is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by communities dealing with the aftermath of extreme weather events.

0
United States Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
16 seconds ago
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
In a groundbreaking move, Maine’s per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) reporting law has prompted a wave of admissions from national companies, acknowledging their use of these ‘forever chemicals’ in an array of consumer goods. A total of 41 companies have reported the presence of PFAS in products ranging from swimsuits and gloves to cosmetics, cameras,
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
1 min ago
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
1 min ago
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
SEC Targets Miami Developer in $93 Million Real Estate Fraud Lawsuit
25 seconds ago
SEC Targets Miami Developer in $93 Million Real Estate Fraud Lawsuit
Minnesota Concludes Landmark Agricultural Data Project
55 seconds ago
Minnesota Concludes Landmark Agricultural Data Project
Significant Industrial Land Parcel in Mead, Colorado Acquired for $12.3M
1 min ago
Significant Industrial Land Parcel in Mead, Colorado Acquired for $12.3M
Latest Headlines
World News
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Birmingham City Manager in Shocking Turn of Events
13 seconds
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Birmingham City Manager in Shocking Turn of Events
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
16 seconds
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya
24 seconds
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
35 seconds
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
1 min
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
1 min
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
1 min
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
1 min
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
2 mins
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app