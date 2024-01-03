North Dakota AG’s Office: Morton County Board Violated Open Records Law

In a recent ruling, the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has determined that the Morton County Board of Equalization has infringed on the state’s open records law. The Board’s transgression was its failure to respond to a records request from resident Karen Jordan. Despite receiving a request for the annual meeting publication notices in June 2022, the Board acknowledged the oversight but did not proceed to provide the requested information.

Attorney General’s Intervention

Attorney General Drew Wrigley intervened in the matter, ordering the Board to fulfill Jordan’s request. This incident underlines the importance of transparency in public offices and exemplifies the role of the Attorney General’s Office in ensuring compliance with open records laws.

Separate Case: Personal Water Bills

Simultaneously, Jordan raised a separate issue, requesting the personal water bill of Mandan Fire Chief Steve Nardello. However, this request was deemed inappropriate, with Wrigley highlighting that such records are not public. Therefore, neither the City of Mandan nor Chief Nardello was found to have violated the open records law. This ruling echoes a previous case where Jordan’s request for the Morton County State’s Attorney’s personal water bill received the same response, reconfirming the non-public status of personal water bills.

Implications and Consequences

The implications of these rulings are noteworthy as they clarify the boundaries of open records laws. Public officials’ personal records, such as water bills, fall outside the purview of these laws, thereby protecting their privacy. Conversely, official board records should be readily available upon request, emphasizing the necessity for transparency in public offices. These cases serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between transparency and privacy in our society.