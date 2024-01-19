North Country Healthcare Appoints Patrick Curtin as Vice President of Revenue Cycle

Patrick R. Curtin, a seasoned healthcare professional, has been appointed as the new vice president of revenue cycle at North Country Healthcare (NCH) in Berlin, New Hampshire. The announcement came to light on January 17, notably marking a pivotal shift in the organization's leadership structure. The role will see Curtin overseeing an extensive array of services, including patient financial services, health information management, revenue cycle, and patient access.

A Wealth of Experience

Curtin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at NCH. Prior to this appointment, he served as the senior director at Outer Cape Health Services in Harwich Port, Massachusetts. His journey in the healthcare sector began as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), a role that instilled in him the importance of patient-focused care.

Professional Focus and Contributions

Over his illustrious career, Curtin has demonstrated a professional focus that extends beyond mere administration. He has shown keen interest in patient family advisory councils, patient experience, and joint commission surveys. His contributions to the healthcare sector are vast and varied.

A Voice for Healthcare

In addition to his professional roles, Curtin has also shared insights on several pertinent topics in the healthcare industry. In an appearance on the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" in October, he discussed issues such as federally qualified community health centers, strategies to reduce healthcare worker burnout, and provided leadership advice. His voice and views on these subjects have resonated with many in the healthcare community, further strengthening his reputation as a thought leader in the sector.