North Coast Flight School: Soaring High in Aviation Education

North Coast Flight School, a beacon in aviation education, has once again soared above the clouds, receiving the prestigious “Education Award” from the Pennsylvania Aviation Council for four consecutive years. A testament to its uncompromising dedication to providing top-tier training, the flight school’s achievements have become a benchmark in the aviation sector.

A Launchpad for Aspiring Pilots

Through its innovative Aero Academy program, North Coast Flight School has been crafting the aviation professionals of tomorrow. This comprehensive program offers a unique opportunity for individuals keen on learning to fly, and potentially charting a career path in the dynamic field of aviation.

A Conversation with the Captain

In a recent appearance on JET 24 Action News, Greg Hayes, the Owner and Operator of North Coast Flight School, unveiled plans for the flight school’s camps this year. Touted as immersive experiences, these camps aim to give students a deep dive into the world of aviation, combining hands-on training with classroom instruction to provide a well-rounded initiation into the field.

From Zero to Sky-High

The school’s career pilot training program is a meticulously designed six-month course. It takes aspiring pilots from zero flight experience to the issuance of an FAA commercial pilot’s license. The program, delivered from the school’s training base in Merritt Island, Florida, USA, offers top graduates the opportunity to earn additional hours as a certified flight instructor, further cementing their place in the aviation industry.