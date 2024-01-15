en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

North Coast Flight School: Soaring High in Aviation Education

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
North Coast Flight School: Soaring High in Aviation Education

North Coast Flight School, a beacon in aviation education, has once again soared above the clouds, receiving the prestigious “Education Award” from the Pennsylvania Aviation Council for four consecutive years. A testament to its uncompromising dedication to providing top-tier training, the flight school’s achievements have become a benchmark in the aviation sector.

A Launchpad for Aspiring Pilots

Through its innovative Aero Academy program, North Coast Flight School has been crafting the aviation professionals of tomorrow. This comprehensive program offers a unique opportunity for individuals keen on learning to fly, and potentially charting a career path in the dynamic field of aviation.

A Conversation with the Captain

In a recent appearance on JET 24 Action News, Greg Hayes, the Owner and Operator of North Coast Flight School, unveiled plans for the flight school’s camps this year. Touted as immersive experiences, these camps aim to give students a deep dive into the world of aviation, combining hands-on training with classroom instruction to provide a well-rounded initiation into the field.

From Zero to Sky-High

The school’s career pilot training program is a meticulously designed six-month course. It takes aspiring pilots from zero flight experience to the issuance of an FAA commercial pilot’s license. The program, delivered from the school’s training base in Merritt Island, Florida, USA, offers top graduates the opportunity to earn additional hours as a certified flight instructor, further cementing their place in the aviation industry.

0
Aviation Education United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
58 seconds ago
Unruly Passenger Assaults Pilot on Fog-Delayed IndiGo Flight
On an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa, an unexpected turn of events unfolded as a passenger assaulted the pilot during an announcement of a delay caused by fog. Flight 6E-2175, initially slated to take off at 7:40 am, was rescheduled to 2:30 pm due to thick fog. The attack occurred as the new pilot,
Unruly Passenger Assaults Pilot on Fog-Delayed IndiGo Flight
Pilots Share Practical Tips for Improved In-Flight Experience
30 mins ago
Pilots Share Practical Tips for Improved In-Flight Experience
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight: Heightened Concerns for Airline Safety
49 mins ago
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight: Heightened Concerns for Airline Safety
IndiGo Flight Delay Sparks Passenger Assault on Pilot: Viral Video Triggers Outrage
1 min ago
IndiGo Flight Delay Sparks Passenger Assault on Pilot: Viral Video Triggers Outrage
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger During Delay Announcement
6 mins ago
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger During Delay Announcement
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight at Delhi Airport Amidst Chaotic Delays
8 mins ago
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight at Delhi Airport Amidst Chaotic Delays
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
19 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats Experience Minor Drop in College Basketball Rankings
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
26 seconds
Delhi/NCR Battles Intense Cold Wave: A Deep Dive into the Frosty Impact
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
41 seconds
Mercedes Mone and Katt Williams: Where Are They Now?
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
44 seconds
PTI Candidates Go Independent in Karachi Elections: A Political Game-Changer
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
53 seconds
Supreme Court Upholds Bassey Otu's Victory: Prof. Sandy Onor Congratulates
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
1 min
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
1 min
Welsh Government's Draft Child Poverty Strategy Under Fire
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
1 min
Super Bowl Rings: More Than Just a Symbol of Triumph
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
1 min
2024 US Elections: A Political Landscape in Flux
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
20 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app