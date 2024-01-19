North Carolina's Partners in Ministry: A Beacon of Hope for Young People

It's the year 2024, and Partners in Ministry, a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization, is making headlines for its phenomenal work in transforming communities in Richmond, Robeson, and Scotland counties. Founded in 2003 by Executive Director Melba McCallum, this mission-driven entity has been a beacon of hope for young people, providing an avenue to break free from the shackles of poverty.

From Humble Beginnings to Significant Impact

Starting with a modest afterschool program for 20 students in McCallum's Rockingham home, Partners in Ministry has grown exponentially. Today, it serves about 300 students, offering more than just education. The organization has expanded its services to include college and career mentorship, and even housing renovations for dilapidated homes, thus creating a ripple effect of positive change.

A Campus That Nurtures Growth

The organization's campus, located on a former elementary school site, has become a nurturing ground for students. It boasts a community garden, food pantry, thrift store, and a maker's lab equipped with 3D printers. There's even a recording studio, providing a creative outlet for aspiring musicians. It's a haven that fosters growth and development, not just academically, but holistically.

Overcoming Obstacles and Eyeing Expansion

Despite starting with no funding, Partners in Ministry has thrived, thanks to support from entities like United Women in Faith and The Duke Endowment. Yet, growth brings its own set of challenges. Currently, the nonprofit is grappling with space constraints and has embarked on a fundraising drive for a new $3.5 million Community Education Center. The proposed 21,000 square foot center will house a gymnatorium and a workforce development training center, further solidifying the organization's commitment to the communities it serves.

The work of Partners in Ministry is more than just a mission; it's a ministry for McCallum. Despite the challenges, she remains unwavering in her dedication to expanding the organization's reach and impact. It's a testament to the power of tenacity and the transformative potential of committed community service.