North Carolina Woman Rings in 2024 as Powerball Millionaire

A North Carolina native, Pamela Bradshaw, rang in the new year with a windfall of $1 million in the Powerball lottery on the live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The lottery win was announced shortly after the clock struck midnight, ushers in 2024. The sudden realization sent Bradshaw into a state of shock, which led her to collapse on stage. She was promptly assisted by the host, Ryan Seacrest, and her daughter, Joanna Hinson.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Blessing

Overcome with disbelief and elation, Bradshaw acknowledged this turning point as a once-in-a-lifetime blessing. Seacrest, sensing the jubilation, highlighted her intention to share part of her newfound fortune with her daughter. He playfully proposed an increase in the daughter’s share, adding a dash of light-heartedness to the momentous event. This win marks the second straight year that a North Carolina resident has become a New Year’s Eve millionaire via the state lottery.

From Second-Chance Drawing to Millionaire

Bradshaw was in New York City as part of a VIP trip awarded through a second-chance drawing held by the North Carolina Lottery. Out of five Powerball players across the nation, she was selected for the chance to win the $1 million prize. This journey, which included her maiden flight and a visit to the Statue of Liberty, was an emotive one for Bradshaw.

Winnings to Fulfill a Dream

When asked about her plans for the lottery winnings, Bradshaw expressed her desire to purchase a home for herself. She dreams of a simple and safe abode, a modest dwelling where she can feel secure. As the confetti settled on a memorable New Year’s Eve, Bradshaw’s win illustrates the transformative power of chance, altering the course of her life at the dawn of a new year.