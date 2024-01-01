en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

North Carolina Woman Rings in 2024 as Powerball Millionaire

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
North Carolina Woman Rings in 2024 as Powerball Millionaire

A North Carolina native, Pamela Bradshaw, rang in the new year with a windfall of $1 million in the Powerball lottery on the live broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The lottery win was announced shortly after the clock struck midnight, ushers in 2024. The sudden realization sent Bradshaw into a state of shock, which led her to collapse on stage. She was promptly assisted by the host, Ryan Seacrest, and her daughter, Joanna Hinson.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Blessing

Overcome with disbelief and elation, Bradshaw acknowledged this turning point as a once-in-a-lifetime blessing. Seacrest, sensing the jubilation, highlighted her intention to share part of her newfound fortune with her daughter. He playfully proposed an increase in the daughter’s share, adding a dash of light-heartedness to the momentous event. This win marks the second straight year that a North Carolina resident has become a New Year’s Eve millionaire via the state lottery.

From Second-Chance Drawing to Millionaire

Bradshaw was in New York City as part of a VIP trip awarded through a second-chance drawing held by the North Carolina Lottery. Out of five Powerball players across the nation, she was selected for the chance to win the $1 million prize. This journey, which included her maiden flight and a visit to the Statue of Liberty, was an emotive one for Bradshaw.

Winnings to Fulfill a Dream

When asked about her plans for the lottery winnings, Bradshaw expressed her desire to purchase a home for herself. She dreams of a simple and safe abode, a modest dwelling where she can feel secure. As the confetti settled on a memorable New Year’s Eve, Bradshaw’s win illustrates the transformative power of chance, altering the course of her life at the dawn of a new year.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run

By Rafia Tasleem

Trump Family Rings in New Year Amid Glamour, Absence, and Political Undertones

By BNN Correspondents

Analysts Question AUKUS Timeline for Nuclear Submarines

By Geeta Pillai

George Soros' Estate Becomes Latest Target in String of 'Swatting' Pranks

By Saboor Bayat

Mychal Threets: Spreading 'Library Joy' and Transforming Public Librar ...
@Education · 5 mins
Mychal Threets: Spreading 'Library Joy' and Transforming Public Librar ...
heart comment 0
Michigan vs Alabama: A Strategic Battle Looms in the Rose Bowl Semifinal

By Salman Khan

Michigan vs Alabama: A Strategic Battle Looms in the Rose Bowl Semifinal
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Extended Deterrence against North Korea

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Extended Deterrence against North Korea
2024 Rings in With Rain: Gulf Coast States Prepare for Flash Floods amid Drought

By Nimrah Khatoon

2024 Rings in With Rain: Gulf Coast States Prepare for Flash Floods amid Drought
New Laws of 2024: A Glimpse into America’s Changing Landscape

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Laws of 2024: A Glimpse into America's Changing Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
11 seconds
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Liverpool and Newcastle Lock Horns in High-Stakes Premier League Clash
24 seconds
Liverpool and Newcastle Lock Horns in High-Stakes Premier League Clash
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run
1 min
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run
Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?
1 min
Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
2 mins
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
2 mins
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
2 mins
Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation
Miramas: The Crucible for Team Kenya's Olympic Dreams
2 mins
Miramas: The Crucible for Team Kenya's Olympic Dreams
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
4 mins
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
11 seconds
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
30 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
42 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app