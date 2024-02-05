North Carolina Woman Hits Jackpot with $100,000 Lottery Win

In an extraordinary twist of fate, Candy Oliver from Reidsville, North Carolina, found herself bathed in unexpected fortunes as she scratched off a $5 lottery ticket to reveal a $100,000 top prize. The moment was one of sheer joy and disbelief, leading Oliver to scream until she ran out of breath, a testament to her overwhelming excitement.

The Winning Ticket

The ticket that changed Oliver's life was a Money Bag game, purchased at Gibsonville Shell, located on N.C 87 North in Gibsonville. The incident took place on February 2, 2024, and since then, it has sparked a buzz of excitement and hope in the local community.

An Unbelievable Fortune

Oliver, known for her fondness for new scratch-off games, was left stunned and could hardly digest her newfound fortune. The joy was so immense that she could not hold back her screams of joy. She described the moment as one of utter disbelief, a moment when a simple pastime morphed into a life-changing event.

The Prize Claim

Following her monumental win, Oliver visited the lottery headquarters on Friday to claim her prize. After necessary tax withholdings, she took home $71,501, a sum that would drastically transform her life. The NC Education Lottery news release confirmed the $100,000 top prize on the ticket, cementing Oliver's place amongst the lucky few.

This story serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life, where a simple scratch-off game can lead to substantial financial gain, altering the course of one's life in an instant. It is a tale of joy, excitement, and the astounding luck of Candy Oliver.