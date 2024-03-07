North Carolina Tech Leaders Urge Caution in AI Adoption, Highlighting Early Use Cases

In a recent webinar titled "The Local Imperative: Policy and Use of AI," technology leaders from various levels of government in North Carolina highlighted the cautious steps being taken towards the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in public sector operations. With AI's capabilities and implications still largely uncharted, officials underscore the need for a prudent approach, especially when handling sensitive data.

Exploring AI with Care

During the webinar, state and local IT heads shared insights into their ongoing AI projects and the careful considerations surrounding them. Jonathan Feldman, Wake County's Chief Information Officer, emphasized the complexity and unpredictability of AI models, advocating for a cautious approach to avoid missteps.

Wake County's "enslaved persons project" serves as a prime example, where AI aids volunteers in sifting through historical records, demonstrating a beneficial and low-risk application of the technology. Similarly, the town of Chapel Hill employs generative AI to make official documents more accessible to the public, ensuring that only non-sensitive, publicly available data is used.

Setting Boundaries for Safe AI Use

Keith Briggs and Mark Wittenburg, representing the North Carolina Department of Information Technology and the city of Raleigh, respectively, shared their strategies for integrating AI responsibly. Briggs advised against the use of open-source, generative AI for sensitive applications, highlighting the importance of validating AI-generated outputs. Wittenburg, on the other hand, viewed AI as a tool rather than an outcome, advocating for the establishment of "healthy guidelines and guardrails" to mitigate potential negative impacts on the community while exploring the technology's positive capabilities.

Guiding Principles for Future AI Deployment

The collective wisdom of North Carolina's IT leadership suggests a path forward for AI adoption that balances innovation with caution. By prioritizing the validation of AI outputs and restricting the use of sensitive data, they aim to harness AI's potential benefits while safeguarding against its risks. This approach reflects a broader trend of measured optimism in the public sector's engagement with emerging technologies, ensuring that advances serve the public good without compromising security or ethics.