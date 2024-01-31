North Carolina Schools Face Technological Challenges Amidst ESSER Funds Expiration

In a testament to the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina's educational landscape continues to grapple with a significant challenge - the provision of laptops for students. In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, merely 16 of North Carolina's school districts had the capabilities to provide take-home devices for students. However, the advent of remote learning necessitated a drastic change, and by the 2020-21 academic year, as many as 114 out of 115 districts had risen to the challenge.

ESSER Funds - A Lifeline for School Districts

The pivotal role in this transformation was played by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), a financial lifeline established during the pandemic. ESSER funds brought about a revolution of sorts in the technological capabilities of the school districts. However, the final distribution of these funds is looming large, scheduled for September of the current year. This raises the critical question - what happens once the funds run out?

Advocacy for Continual Technological Support

The state's Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is acutely aware of this imminent issue. The department has been advocating for the creation of a stable program that will continue to support the technological needs of schools, even after the ESSER funds are exhausted. The NCDPI Digital Learning Initiative Section Chief, Ashley McBride, emphasized the significance of persistent access to computers, citing their relevance in most jobs.

Local Assistance - A Potential Solution?

In the absence of a new program, districts that lack the financial resources to afford technology for every student may have to resort to seeking financial assistance from local sources. County commissions could emerge as potential benefactors in such scenarios. However, this begs the question - will local aid be enough to bridge the technology gap, or will the state and schools need to find more substantial, sustainable solutions?