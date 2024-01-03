en English
North Carolina Resident Strikes Gold With The Money Bag Scratch-Off Game

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
North Carolina Resident Strikes Gold With The Money Bag Scratch-Off Game

Statesville resident, Tommy Scott, recently etched his name in the annals of the North Carolina lottery history as the first top prize winner of the newly introduced Money Bag scratch-off game. Scott secured his windfall, a hefty $100,000, after purchasing a $5 ticket from the local Shell 115 station on Wilkesboro Highway in his hometown.

The Windfall

Upon visiting the lottery headquarters this Tuesday to claim his prize, Scott walked away with a substantial sum of $71,501. This amount represents his earnings after the mandatory tax withholdings were deducted from his initial prize. Despite the deductions, the win marks a significant turning point for Scott, promising a potential shift in his financial trajectory.

Remaining Opportunities

The Money Bag game, a fresh addition to the North Carolina lottery scene, still holds promise for other aspiring winners. Initially, the game debuted with four top prizes of $100,000 each. Post Scott’s win, three of these top prizes still lie unclaimed, awaiting their prospective winners.

Impact on Education

The lottery forms part of the larger North Carolina Education Lottery, a significant contributor to the region’s educational funding. In the previous year alone, the lottery contributed over $11.1 million towards the education in Iredell County, enhancing learning opportunities for countless students. The profound impact of these funds on the local education system can be explored in greater detail under the ‘Impact’ section of the official North Carolina Lottery’s website.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

