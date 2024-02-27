North Carolina Rail System Bolsters Economy with $20 Billion Boost, Supports 88,000 Jobs

North Carolina's rail infrastructure plays a pivotal role in its economic landscape, contributing over $20 billion and supporting 88,000 jobs, as revealed by a recent North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) report. This analysis, conducted in collaboration with the Institute for Transportation Research and Education at N.C. State University, delves into the economic and ridership data from 2019 and 2022, presenting a clear picture of the rail system's vast contributions without the skew of pandemic disruptions.

Advertisment

Economic Impact and Job Support

The state's rail system, featuring two Class I railroads and 24 short line railroads, not only facilitates the efficient movement of goods and people but also significantly contributes to the local economy and job market. With an injection of over $20 billion into the economy and the support of 88,000 jobs, rail transport proves to be a backbone of North Carolina's economic structure. Freight railroads, carrying an average of 3,667 tons per train in 2019, exemplify the system's efficiency and its role in minimizing the burden on the state's highway infrastructure.

Connecting Communities and Enhancing Mobility

Advertisment

The extensive rail network, including the 317-mile North Carolina Railroad Company corridor, reaches 86 out of 100 counties, underscoring the system's importance in connecting rural and urban areas. Furthermore, passenger services like NC By Train and other Amtrak routes play a crucial role in enhancing mobility, reducing road congestion, and contributing to environmental sustainability. In 2023, NC By Train experienced a record-breaking ridership, welcoming over 640,000 passengers, highlighting the growing preference for rail transport among residents and visitors alike.

Rail Tourism's Economic Contribution

Rail tourism also emerges as a significant sector, drawing approximately 410,000 visitors annually and bolstering the state's tourism industry. This facet of the rail system not only enriches North Carolina's cultural and recreational offerings but also underscores the versatile economic benefits of a robust rail network. From facilitating large-scale freight movements to offering scenic routes for leisure travel, the rail system serves as a dynamic contributor to the state's economic and social vitality.

As North Carolina continues to leverage its comprehensive rail system, the economic and societal benefits underscore the importance of ongoing investments and enhancements in rail infrastructure. The NCDOT report not only highlights the current contributions of the rail system but also sets the stage for future growth and sustainability, reinforcing the rail network's role as a critical asset in North Carolina's economic development and environmental stewardship.