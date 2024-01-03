en English
Education

North Carolina Public Schools Struggle to Reach Pre-Pandemic Performance Levels: Report

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
North Carolina Public Schools Struggle to Reach Pre-Pandemic Performance Levels: Report

A new report from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has thrown light on the state of public schools within the region, post-pandemic. The study reveals that despite most schools showing progress in state exams since the onslaught of the pandemic, performance levels still falter below expectations.

A Closer Look at the Findings

The report, which was presented to the State Board of Education, indicates that elementary schools are demonstrating a more substantial recovery compared to middle schools, especially in terms of reading proficiency. However, the data suggests that targeted programs may be necessary to assist older students in overcoming the learning losses incurred during the online instruction period of the pandemic. To measure the extent of these setbacks and establish criteria for full recovery, the state has collaborated with SAS Institute.

The Department of Public Instruction has also modified its approach to assessing recovery, now considering post-pandemic achievement against pre-pandemic trends rather than direct pre-and post-pandemic passing rates. Despite some improvements, with 95% of elementary schools showing progress in third-grade reading and math exams from 2021 to 2023, the majority of schools have yet to meet the thresholds for academic recovery.

The Success of Retraining Elementary School Teachers

The report also highlights the success of retraining elementary school teachers in literacy skills through the LETRS program. Nevertheless, middle school students continue to face significant challenges in math and reading, with less than 20% of middle schools meeting academic recovery thresholds for sixth and seventh grades. The state recognizes the need for further intervention to support these students.

Broader Implications of the Findings

The report underscores the need for a more strategic approach to tackling the academic performance issues exacerbated by the pandemic. With the majority of schools still struggling to reach pre-pandemic performance levels, it is evident that more needs to be done to support students, especially those in middle school. A targeted approach focusing on specific areas of struggle such as math and reading may be the key to driving academic recovery across the state.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

