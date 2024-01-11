en English
North Carolina Man’s Lottery Win Brings Dream of Homeownership Closer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
North Carolina Man's Lottery Win Brings Dream of Homeownership Closer

In a stroke of fortuitous serendipity, Kinston, North Carolina resident Lorenzo Williams, found his fortune transformed overnight. On January 3, he scored a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery’s Season-End Extravaganza Lucke-Rewards drawing. This victory is a beacon of hope in his three-year-long quest to purchase a home.

A Long-Standing Belief in Destiny

Williams, undeterred by the vagaries of chance, had always harbored a deep-rooted conviction that he was predestined to win the lottery one day. While the reality of this significant win left him overwhelmed and grateful, he admitted it did not entirely catch him off guard.

Striking Gold After Years of Effort

The journey to this momentous victory was not a quick or easy one. Williams’ win, a result of persistence and faith, comes after years of playing in the lottery and dreaming of homeownership. The Season-End Extravaganza Lucke-Rewards drawing was teeming with over 4.2 million entries, yet it was Williams’ name that emerged victorious.

Plans for the Future

Williams’ take-home amount, after taxes, was $71,500. He intends to channel these funds into his long-held dream of owning a home. This lottery win is not just a financial boost but a beacon of hope and a testament to his unyielding faith in his destiny. Williams’ story serves as an inspiration for others still in the pursuit of their dreams, a striking reminder that sometimes, luck favors the persistent.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

