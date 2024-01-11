en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

North Carolina Man’s Dream of Home Ownership Boosted by Lottery Win

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
North Carolina Man’s Dream of Home Ownership Boosted by Lottery Win

When fortune smiles, it often does so in unexpected ways. This was the case for Lorenzo Williams of Kinston, North Carolina, who found his aspiration of purchasing a home significantly propelled by a win at the lottery. On January 3, Williams took part in the Season-End Extravaganza Lucke-Rewards draw and emerged victorious, winning a whopping $100,000. This triumph was confirmed by the North Carolina Education Lottery in a news release on January 10.

A Dream Fulfilled

While Williams always harbored a gut feeling of possibly winning the lottery someday, the actual realization of this dream filled him with immense joy and gratitude. After tax deductions, Williams was left with $71,500—a sum that will substantially aid him and his family in their three-year quest to buy a house.

Victory in Unexpected Ways

The taste of victory, as Williams discovered, was both thrilling and surreal. Even though he had a hunch about his win, the real event left him feeling ‘kind of numb’ with excitement. His win, though not entirely unforeseen, was still a delightful surprise that brought him closer to his dream.

Other Winners

Williams wasn’t alone in experiencing this joy. Hipolito Berrocales of Leland, too, tasted victory with a $491,290 jackpot win from a $1 Cash 5 ticket. After tax withholdings, Berrocales took home $351,273, bringing him closer to his dream of owning a house. Similarly, William Roberts, a resident of Morrisville, won a $1 million scratch-off prize, which he intends to use to expand his trucking business.

0
United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
16 seconds ago
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
In a thrilling moment of Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena, a 34-year-old fan named Fidel Olmos emerged as the hero of the hour. During a break in the match against the Toronto Raptors, Olmos participated in a half-court shooting contest. The goal? To sink a basket from 47 feet away. Going
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
Global Methodist Church Chooses GuideStone for Benefit Management Despite Doctrinal Differences
3 mins ago
Global Methodist Church Chooses GuideStone for Benefit Management Despite Doctrinal Differences
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
3 mins ago
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
'Succession', 'Barbie', and 'Oppenheimer' Lead SAG Awards 2023 Nominations
53 seconds ago
'Succession', 'Barbie', and 'Oppenheimer' Lead SAG Awards 2023 Nominations
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
2 mins ago
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
Pittsburgh Approves Phoenix on Forbes: A New Wave of Artistic Architecture
2 mins ago
Pittsburgh Approves Phoenix on Forbes: A New Wave of Artistic Architecture
Latest Headlines
World News
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
16 seconds
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
17 seconds
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
2 mins
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
3 mins
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
3 mins
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
3 mins
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
4 mins
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
5 mins
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
5 mins
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
28 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app