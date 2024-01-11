North Carolina Man’s Dream of Home Ownership Boosted by Lottery Win

When fortune smiles, it often does so in unexpected ways. This was the case for Lorenzo Williams of Kinston, North Carolina, who found his aspiration of purchasing a home significantly propelled by a win at the lottery. On January 3, Williams took part in the Season-End Extravaganza Lucke-Rewards draw and emerged victorious, winning a whopping $100,000. This triumph was confirmed by the North Carolina Education Lottery in a news release on January 10.

A Dream Fulfilled

While Williams always harbored a gut feeling of possibly winning the lottery someday, the actual realization of this dream filled him with immense joy and gratitude. After tax deductions, Williams was left with $71,500—a sum that will substantially aid him and his family in their three-year quest to buy a house.

Victory in Unexpected Ways

The taste of victory, as Williams discovered, was both thrilling and surreal. Even though he had a hunch about his win, the real event left him feeling ‘kind of numb’ with excitement. His win, though not entirely unforeseen, was still a delightful surprise that brought him closer to his dream.

Other Winners

Williams wasn’t alone in experiencing this joy. Hipolito Berrocales of Leland, too, tasted victory with a $491,290 jackpot win from a $1 Cash 5 ticket. After tax withholdings, Berrocales took home $351,273, bringing him closer to his dream of owning a house. Similarly, William Roberts, a resident of Morrisville, won a $1 million scratch-off prize, which he intends to use to expand his trucking business.