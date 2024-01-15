North Carolina Investigates Economic Impact of Film Industry

North Carolina has taken a pivotal step in understanding the economic influence of the film industry on its state economy. A committee established by the state House legislative caucus, specializing in economic development and foreign trade, has taken up the mantle. The committee, co-chaired by state Reps. John Autry and Jason Saine, includes Rep. Kanika Brown, the lone Triad member. The focus lies in evaluating the industry’s contribution to the state’s economy, job creation, and competitive positioning for film production.

Film Production in North Carolina

Primarily concentrated in Charlotte and Wilmington, North Carolina’s film production has a rich history. However, it experienced a setback in 2014 when the state allowed film incentives legislation to lapse as part of a shift towards lower corporate income taxes. This resulted in a decline in film production as projects migrated to other states with maintained incentives. Nonetheless, the state legislature resumed funding for film grants at reduced levels in 2015.

Reviving Film Production: House Bills 301 and 831

Current proposals, such as House Bills 301 and 831, aim to revitalize film production in the state. The bills propose lower spending thresholds for productions to qualify for state grants and provide funds for building soundstages. The N.C. Film Office currently offers a 25% rebate on qualifying expenses, with $31 million designated annually for the N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant.

‘Hollywood East’: Wilmington’s Film Industry

Wilmington, dubbed as the ‘Hollywood East’, has been the backdrop for numerous iconic productions like Dawson’s Creek, Iron Man 3, Blue Velvet, and The Conjuring. Over 400 film and television productions have been shot in Wilmington since the 1980s, creating job opportunities and contributing billions of dollars to the local economy. The EUE Screen Gems Studios in the city is the largest film and television production facility in the United States east of California. The thriving film industry has also given birth to local film schools nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.