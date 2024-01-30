North Carolina FC's New Season: A Blend of Change and Continuity

As the new season of the USL Championship league dawns, North Carolina FC is gearing up, armed with an invigorated roster and an unwavering club spirit. The team, under the leadership of head coach and sporting director, John Bradford, is primed to meet the challenges of a more advanced league, while preserving the essence of its core culture.

Reformed Roster, Unchanged Spirit

The squad has undergone significant changes, with 13 new players joining the ranks and 12 returning from last season's title-winning team. Despite this shift, the team's spirit remains unscathed. Midfielder Mikey Maldonado, one of the returning players, emphasized that the core culture of the club is intact. This ethos, defined by camaraderie and relentless ambition, is what has propelled the club to its current stature.

A Blend of Experience and Youth

The new roster comprises a diverse mix of veterans and newcomers, carefully curated to enhance the team's competitive edge. Among the new additions is Jacori Hayes, an experienced player with Major League Soccer (MLS) exposure. His optimism about the club's prospects underscores the team's confidence in their potential to make a mark in the league.

Tackling Dual Roles

Bradford's dual role as head coach and sporting director is a testament to his commitment and versatility. His responsibilities extend beyond coaching to include player recruitment and development, management of player transfers, and leading the technical staff. This unique position places him at the epicentre of the club's evolution, a task he acknowledges comes with heightened expectations, especially in the wake of the club's previous departure from the USL Championship in 2021.

Ready for the Kickoff

North Carolina FC is set to kick off the season with a home match against Charleston Battery. This match serves as an early litmus test for the team's readiness and the efficacy of their integration efforts. The club is determined to make this season a testament to their resilience and adaptability, further solidifying their place in the league.