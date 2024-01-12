en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

North Carolina Divests $40M from Ben & Jerry’s Over Israel Boycott

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
North Carolina Divests $40M from Ben & Jerry’s Over Israel Boycott

North Carolina has made a resounding statement against anti-Israel boycotts by divesting $40 million from Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever PLC. The move is a direct response to the ice cream brand’s controversial boycott of Israel, a decision that sparked a wave of backlash across the political spectrum.

State Compliance with Anti-Boycott Law

The divestment, announced by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, is in adherence with a 2017 state law that forbids investment in companies partaking in boycotts against Israel. The North Carolina Retirement Systems, managed by Folwell, delivers benefits to over 1 million members, including teachers, firefighters, police officers, and government employees. These funds, amounting to $117.9 billion in investments, are now devoid of any ties to Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever.

Ben & Jerry’s Boycott and Subsequent Backlash

Ben & Jerry’s has been renowned not only for its ice cream but also for its advocacy. The company maintained an independent board even after its acquisition by Unilever. However, this board’s decision to cease sales in the West Bank triggered a wave of criticism, leading to Unilever selling Ben & Jerry’s operations in Israel.

Unilever clarified its stance, stating that the shift in business operations was necessitated by the brand’s decision to halt sales in the West Bank. The company vehemently disavowed any form of discrimination or endorsement for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Divestment Trend Across the United States

North Carolina is not alone in its stance. Several other states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, have followed suit and divested their retirement funds from Ben & Jerry’s. This move underscores a strong bipartisan message against the ice cream brand’s boycott of Israel and demonstrates a collective stand against antisemitism.

While acknowledging the recent Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, Folwell clarified that the divestment’s timing was not influenced by the incident. Instead, the divestment serves to uphold North Carolina’s legal and ethical opposition against antisemitism.

0
Business International Relations United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Post Office's Compensation Scheme for Falsely Accused Postmasters: A Closer Look
Renowned tax expert, Dan Neidle, has voiced significant apprehensions about the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS), a platform conceived to recompense Post Office branch managers who were baselessly indicted for theft due to system glitches. Neidle, the founder of Tax Policy Associates, expressed his criticisms after being apprised of 80-year-old Francis Duff’s plight. A former postmaster,
Post Office's Compensation Scheme for Falsely Accused Postmasters: A Closer Look
LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices
8 mins ago
LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices
Costco's Grand Opening in Shenzhen: A High-Quality Problem
8 mins ago
Costco's Grand Opening in Shenzhen: A High-Quality Problem
Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
5 mins ago
Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
Major Banks' Net Interest Income Faces Headwinds in 2024
7 mins ago
Major Banks' Net Interest Income Faces Headwinds in 2024
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
7 mins ago
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
18 seconds
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
25 seconds
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
42 seconds
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
49 seconds
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
4 mins
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
6 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
7 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
7 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
9 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
27 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app