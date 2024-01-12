North Carolina Divests $40M from Ben & Jerry’s Over Israel Boycott

North Carolina has made a resounding statement against anti-Israel boycotts by divesting $40 million from Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever PLC. The move is a direct response to the ice cream brand’s controversial boycott of Israel, a decision that sparked a wave of backlash across the political spectrum.

State Compliance with Anti-Boycott Law

The divestment, announced by State Treasurer Dale Folwell, is in adherence with a 2017 state law that forbids investment in companies partaking in boycotts against Israel. The North Carolina Retirement Systems, managed by Folwell, delivers benefits to over 1 million members, including teachers, firefighters, police officers, and government employees. These funds, amounting to $117.9 billion in investments, are now devoid of any ties to Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever.

Ben & Jerry’s Boycott and Subsequent Backlash

Ben & Jerry’s has been renowned not only for its ice cream but also for its advocacy. The company maintained an independent board even after its acquisition by Unilever. However, this board’s decision to cease sales in the West Bank triggered a wave of criticism, leading to Unilever selling Ben & Jerry’s operations in Israel.

Unilever clarified its stance, stating that the shift in business operations was necessitated by the brand’s decision to halt sales in the West Bank. The company vehemently disavowed any form of discrimination or endorsement for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Divestment Trend Across the United States

North Carolina is not alone in its stance. Several other states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, have followed suit and divested their retirement funds from Ben & Jerry’s. This move underscores a strong bipartisan message against the ice cream brand’s boycott of Israel and demonstrates a collective stand against antisemitism.

While acknowledging the recent Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, Folwell clarified that the divestment’s timing was not influenced by the incident. Instead, the divestment serves to uphold North Carolina’s legal and ethical opposition against antisemitism.