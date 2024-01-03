en English
North Carolina Cities Urge Residents to Recycle Christmas Trees as Holiday Season Ends

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
As the holiday season draws to a close, residents in several North Carolina cities, including Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Gibsonville, and Guilford County, are being urged to recycle their live Christmas trees. Local officials have organized curbside pickup services for efficient tree recycling.

Preparing Trees for Pickup

Residents must prepare their trees for pickup by removing all ornaments, wire, lights, tinsel, and tree stands. Furthermore, trees taller than 5 feet should be cut in half. The trees are to be placed out with regular trash on the scheduled pick-up day and should not be disposed of in trash or recycling dumpsters.

Disposal Options Across Cities

In Guilford County, residents have the additional option to drop off trees at the Guilford County Farm. Each of the services has specific instructions, and some require prior scheduling. For example, High Point’s curbside collection continues until the end of the month and must be scheduled by calling the city. Meanwhile, Jamestown and Gibsonville are collecting trees on regular trash pick-up days. Winston-Salem officials are set to release details on tree disposal later in the week.

From Waste to Resource

Waste Management will collect un-decorated and tinsel-free Christmas trees on January 8, 2024, and January 15, 2024. These trees will then be transported to the Raleigh Yard Waste Center to be converted into mulch for landscaping. Additionally, residents have the option to drop off their Christmas trees at designated locations to aid in creating trails in Wake County Parks. Non-residential garbage customers can find information on where to take their tree for recycling on Wake County’s Christmas Tree Recycling page.

Residents seeking more information or needing to schedule a pick-up are encouraged to contact their local city officials. This initiative not only aids in waste management but also contributes to environmental conservation by transforming waste into resourceful landscaping materials.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

