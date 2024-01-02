en English
Travel & Tourism

North Carolina Aquariums to Close Temporarily: A Renewed Focus on Animal Well-being and Conservation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
The trio of North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island are preparing to temporarily close their doors to the public from January 29 to February 2. This closure is more than a routine hiatus; it represents a re-dedication to the mission of the aquariums – a mission that prioritizes animal well-being and underscores the importance of conservation efforts.

A Breather for Both Staff and Animals

During this brief period, the staff members, together with the aquarium dwellers, will take a respite to recalibrate their commitment to the lofty goals set by the institution. The closure will provide the team with an uninterrupted opportunity to focus on a range of projects, enhance animal care practices, and ensure the facilities are impeccably maintained, ready to welcome both local residents and tourists upon reopening.

Striving for Excellence

This annual maintenance and refresh period is not merely a requirement but an essential element in maintaining the high-quality experience that the North Carolina Aquariums have come to be known for. With an impressive footfall of over 1 million visitors each year, including a significant number of student groups, the dedication to excellence is paramount.

Commitment to Community and Conservation

Michael P. Remige, the acting director of NC Aquariums, has lauded the unwavering dedication of the aquarium team. He underscores their commitment not only to the animals they care for but also to the community they serve. The team’s relentless work ensures that these establishments continue to be a beacon of conservation and education, inspiring visitors to appreciate and protect the incredible biodiversity of our planet.

Travel & Tourism United States Wildlife
