North Carolina Aquariums Honor MLK with Half-Off Admission

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
North Carolina Aquariums Honor MLK with Half-Off Admission

North Carolina Aquariums, in a notable tribute to the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., have announced half-off admission rates for January 15th, marking Dr. King’s Day. This initiative is an homage not only to Dr. King’s tireless pursuit of equality but also to his advocacy for environmental justice, underscoring the connection between civil rights and the environment.

Online Tickets for a Cause

The discounted rates are exclusively available for tickets purchased online in advance. This move, according to Acting Director Michael P. Remige, is a call to reflect on Dr. King’s work and his role in advocating for a clean and healthy environment for future generations.

Aquarium Attractions

Visitors to the Aquarium at Fort Fisher can marvel at diverse attractions such as otters, Luna the albino alligator, loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings, and sand tiger sharks. Pine Knoll Shores, in addition to its array of exhibits, is hosting a Red Cross blood drive, further emphasizing the Aquariums’ commitment to community service. The Living Shipwreck and Imagination Bay experiences offer a unique, immersive underwater adventure.

Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation

At Roanoke Island, visitors can participate in an interactive sea turtle rescue exhibit and witness firsthand the STAR Center’s rehabilitation efforts for cold-stunned sea turtles. The North Carolina Aquariums’ initiative of offering discounted rates is not applicable to other reduced rates or promotions.

While the Wright Brothers National Memorial in North Carolina is also waiving its entrance fee on eight days in 2024, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the focus of the Aquariums’ initiative is on highlighting the interplay between civil rights and environmental justice, echoing Dr. King’s vision of a world where every individual enjoys equality and lives in a clean, sustainable environment.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

