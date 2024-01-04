North Carolina Aquariums Honor MLK with Half-Off Admission

North Carolina Aquariums, in a notable tribute to the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., have announced half-off admission rates for January 15th, marking Dr. King’s Day. This initiative is an homage not only to Dr. King’s tireless pursuit of equality but also to his advocacy for environmental justice, underscoring the connection between civil rights and the environment.

Online Tickets for a Cause

The discounted rates are exclusively available for tickets purchased online in advance. This move, according to Acting Director Michael P. Remige, is a call to reflect on Dr. King’s work and his role in advocating for a clean and healthy environment for future generations.

Aquarium Attractions

Visitors to the Aquarium at Fort Fisher can marvel at diverse attractions such as otters, Luna the albino alligator, loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings, and sand tiger sharks. Pine Knoll Shores, in addition to its array of exhibits, is hosting a Red Cross blood drive, further emphasizing the Aquariums’ commitment to community service. The Living Shipwreck and Imagination Bay experiences offer a unique, immersive underwater adventure.

Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation

At Roanoke Island, visitors can participate in an interactive sea turtle rescue exhibit and witness firsthand the STAR Center’s rehabilitation efforts for cold-stunned sea turtles. The North Carolina Aquariums’ initiative of offering discounted rates is not applicable to other reduced rates or promotions.

While the Wright Brothers National Memorial in North Carolina is also waiving its entrance fee on eight days in 2024, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the focus of the Aquariums’ initiative is on highlighting the interplay between civil rights and environmental justice, echoing Dr. King’s vision of a world where every individual enjoys equality and lives in a clean, sustainable environment.