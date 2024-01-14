en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

North Carolina: A Haven for Animal Welfare Initiatives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
North Carolina: A Haven for Animal Welfare Initiatives

North Carolina is bustling with activities and initiatives for animal welfare. These events, ranging from adoption fairs to fundraising dinners, are a testament to the community’s commitment to providing care for pets and finding them loving homes.

Eden Animal Rescue’s Fundraising Dinner

Friends of Eden Animal Rescue is taking a unique approach to raise funds for a pet named Lucy who needs surgery. They are hosting a Chili Dinner Fundraiser on January 20 at the Church of the Epiphany in Eden. In addition to enjoying homemade chili and pies, attendees will contribute towards an important cause.

Burlington Animal Services’ Adoption and Foster Programs

Burlington Animal Services is running a special pet adoption offer until January 31. Dogs and cats can be adopted for a mere $24, a fee that includes spay or neuter procedures and vaccinations. They are also looking for foster homes for pets, offering necessary supplies and medical care for animals in foster care.

Wellness Clinic at RCSPCA Building and Training Classes in Greensboro

The RCSPCA Building in Asheboro is another hub for pet care, offering a Wellness Clinic every second Saturday to ensure pet health. In Greensboro, Megan Blake organizes dog training classes on Sundays from April to November, providing an opportunity for pet owners to train their pets under expert guidance.

Adoption Fairs and Volunteer Days

Adoption fairs are regularly held at PetSmart locations in Greensboro by Triad Independent Cat Rescue and Juliet’s House Animal Rescue. These fairs present a chance for pets to find forever homes. Additionally, Carolina Veterinary Assistance and Adoption Group in Reidsville hosts Volunteer Days every Sunday, allowing individuals to contribute their time and effort towards animal welfare.

SPCA of the Triad’s Endeavors

The SPCA of the Triad, open for adoptions six days a week, is currently raising funds for a new facility to accommodate more homeless pets. Sheets Pet Clinic in Greensboro not only assists with cat adoptions but also offers comprehensive veterinary services and hosts adoption fairs twice a month.

In the end, these events and services, in their own unique ways, underscore the collective effort of North Carolinians to ensure the welfare of animals. The state’s commitment to animal welfare is apparent in its efforts to provide pets with the care, support, and homes they need.

0
Pets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
11 mins ago
Denver's Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy
As the biting winter winds sweep across Denver, its homeless citizens grapple with the harsh reality of sub-zero temperatures. Among them, some, like Trena Rossman, face a cruel choice between seeking refuge in shelters and staying outdoors – their decision dictated by past negative experiences at shelters or the rules barring their pets from entry.
Denver's Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy
Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour
1 hour ago
Chelsea Handler Introduces Rescue Dog Doug Amid Hosting Duties and Standup Tour
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
3 hours ago
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
Jamaica's Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy
17 mins ago
Jamaica's Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy
Many Tears Animal Rescue: Dogs Ready for Loving Homes
1 hour ago
Many Tears Animal Rescue: Dogs Ready for Loving Homes
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather
1 hour ago
Humane Society of North Texas Issues Vital Advice for Pet Owners Amid Extreme Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
9 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
12 seconds
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier
26 seconds
India's Women's Hockey Team Stumbles in Olympic Qualifier
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
39 seconds
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory in the 2024 Women's Tour Down Under
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick
51 seconds
West Union Ends 48-year Championship Drought, Lady Falcons Score a Hat Trick
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
1 min
January 14: A Day of Historic Significance
NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record
1 min
NFL Playoffs Hit by Record Cold Spell, Rookie QB Sets New Win Record
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India's Permanent Seat in UNSC
2 mins
Ex-Belgian PM Yves Leterme Backs India's Permanent Seat in UNSC
Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
2 mins
Congress Revives NYAY Scheme, Announces Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
56 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app