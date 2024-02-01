North America's Demand for Recycled Aluminum Surges Amid EV Shift

The North American market is witnessing a surge in demand for recycled aluminum materials, a trend fuelled by the expansion of secondary aluminum production and the automotive industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). This dynamic was the center of discussions at the S&P Global Commodity Insights Aluminum Symposium held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recycling Capabilities and Processing Challenges

Russell Barr of Real Alloy pointed out that as rolling mills bolster their recycling capabilities, secondary smelters are increasingly processing more contaminated scrap. This shift necessitates the adoption of advanced sorting systems. However, the steep price of such technologies presents a significant decision point for companies, forcing them to weigh the benefits of investment against the option of partnering with firms that already possess the required equipment.

Emerging Opportunities in Aluminum Recycling

Matt Lanzer from Service Center Metals noted the growth in the number of aluminum extrusion presses and EVs. He believes this surge will lead to an increase in scrap availability in the future. Joe Tomolo of Sims Alumisource observed a decline in the demand for certain scrap grades such as A380. However, he maintained a bullish outlook for wheel scrap due to its compatibility with EV production.

Policy and Infrastructure: Key to Efficient Recycling

The panel also broached the subject of federal or state-level recycling policies and underscored the importance of sorting scrap at the point of production. This approach, they believe, can enhance recovery rates and sustainability. Ron Lotz from Service Aluminum Corp. highlighted the obstacles of post-production sorting and emphasized the necessity for infrastructure at manufacturing plants to sort scrap efficiently.

In a related development, Defiance County, Ohio, is set to welcome a new multi-million dollar aluminum recycling facility. The $253 million MetalX facility will generate 180 full-time positions and contribute $14.4 million in new annual payroll. The center will focus on constructing an aluminum recycling and rolling slab facility. This investment is poised to have a transformative impact on local families and Northwest Ohio.