North American Real Estate Expands Footprint Amid Depreciating Property Values in Downtown Chicago

In a move underscoring the declining fortunes of commercial real estate in downtown Chicago, North American Real Estate (NARE), a Chicago-based investment firm, has procured a five-story commercial edifice located at 100-112 South State Street. The acquisition highlights a broader trend of depreciating property values in the once-bustling areas of the city as factors such as rising interest rates, a shift towards remote work, and the surge of online shopping begin to reshape the face of the real estate landscape.

Transaction Details and Implications

The sellers, a joint venture between New York’s Tishman Realty and an affiliate of France’s AXA Group, were represented by brokers from Cushman & Wakefield. Although NARE principal Savas Er refrained from disclosing the exact sale price, he confirmed that it was significantly lower than the $35 million paid by the previous owners in 2015. This transaction provides a somber reflection of the state of the city’s real estate market, with commercial properties often exchanging hands for lower sums than their previous price points.

The Impact of Changing Dynamics

Rising interest rates, an increasing shift towards remote work, the popularity of online shopping, and general banking uncertainties are all reshaping Chicago’s real estate market, especially in the office and retail sectors. A similar property on State Street recently sold for about 23% less than its 2016 valuation, further illustrating the downward trajectory of downtown property values.

Building Composition and Future Plans

The purchased building features a fully leased lower level, housing tenants such as Champs Sports and Capital One Café. However, the upper floors stand vacant due to WeWork’s departure and subsequent bankruptcy. NARE, which also claims ownership of the neighboring building at 114 South State Street since 2019, plans to leverage this new acquisition to expand its footprint and fortify its presence on the well-known shopping street.