North Alabama Battles Winter Weather: Trash and Mail Services Press On

As icy fingers of winter grip the Tennessee Valley, local governments in North Alabama have been forced to adapt their services amidst the disruption. However, they've vowed to continue trash pick up despite the challenging weather conditions. Residents in the City of Huntsville, in particular, should brace themselves for continued delays in trash collection throughout this week. Unfortunately, some areas might face further delays, largely dictated by the severity of the road conditions.

Advertisment

Huntsville's Contingency Plan

Huntsville officials are navigating these icy obstacles with a pragmatic approach. They've requested residents to leave their trash cans at the curb until collected. To accommodate the backlog, they are allowing additional bags to be placed next to bins, though a weight limit of 50 pounds per bag has been set as a safety measure.

Athens and Lauderdale County Update

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the City of Athens is set to resume trash collection on a revised schedule from Monday, Jan. 22. Lauderdale County, on the other hand, has revealed that the Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department and landfill will remain shut for the rest of the week. Despite this temporary closure, the county intends to bounce back to the regular garbage collection routine from the following Monday.

USPS Delivery Amid Winter Weather

Regarding mail delivery, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is displaying resilience by continuing to deliver where it is safe to do so. However, they've issued a warning about potential delays or curtailment if the snow and ice conditions pose significant risks to their letter carriers. USPS spokesperson Debra Jean Fetterly emphasises the importance of clear paths to mailboxes. Not only does this ensure the safety of carriers, but it also guarantees the continuity of mail delivery during these frosty times.