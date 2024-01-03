Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Direct Flight Route from New York to Athens

Norse Atlantic Airways, the budget airline hailing from Norway, has unveiled a new direct flight route that will bridge New York’s JFK Airport and Athens International Airport in Greece. The commencement of this service is slated for May 30, 2024, and it will run until October 26, 2024, offering five weekly flights. The new route, with a flight duration of 9 hours and 35 minutes, is set to drastically cut down the current travel time, which involves an 18-hour layover in London.

Meeting the Demand for Greece Travel

CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen has highlighted that the primary impetus behind this new route is to meet the rising demand for travel to Greece and to promote cultural and business exchanges between the two nations. He stressed that the new route is a testament to the airline’s commitment to meet evolving travel needs and to foster opportunities for cultural exchange and business collaborations.

Unveiling Affordable Luxury

With ticket prices for the new route starting at a mere $249, the service will be operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The aircraft is renowned for its Economy and Norse Premium cabins, offering passengers an affordable luxury experience. As an added perk, travelers can also book onward connections to Greek islands such as Mykonos and Santorini at their convenience.

Boosting Greece’s Appeal

Aside from the new flight route, Greece’s appeal as a travel destination is set to receive a further boost in 2024. A series of luxury accommodations are set to open their doors in Santorini during the year, promising to enhance the overall allure of Greek tourism.

In essence, the new flight route by Norse Atlantic Airways symbolizes not only a significant advancement in transatlantic connectivity but also a milestone in promoting Greece’s rich heritage and captivating scenery to a broader global audience.