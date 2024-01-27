Norman Hashisaka: From McKinley High to Hall of Honor

Norman Hashisaka, an esteemed alumnus of McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, has been inducted into the school's prestigious Hall of Honor. He joins an illustrious group of alumni including the likes of former Governor George Ariyoshi, Senator Daniel K. Inouye, and Olympic champion Duke Kahanamoku.

A Long Journey Home

Hashisaka, who graduated in the year 1943, made a triumphant return to his alma mater, over eight decades later, to receive this recognition. His daughter, Ann Hashisaka, narrated the tale of his humble beginnings and his astonishment at being honored in such a manner.

From Military Service to Business Success

Post his graduation, Hashisaka volunteered his services to the Army's military intelligence, utilizing his proficiency in Japanese, a skill he picked up at home as a child of immigrants. Following his service period, Hashisaka relocated to Kauai and laid the foundation for several thriving businesses, including the popular Kauai Cookie brand, a testament to his tireless work ethic and drive for success. His daughter underscored these qualities as she shared his firm belief in perseverance and goal-setting.

Recognition and Legacy

McKinley student Shawn Kaneshiro nominated Hashisaka for the Hall of Honor, moved by his inspiring journey while working on a school project. Now, at the ripe age of 98, Hashisaka continues to be active, energetically promoting his cookie brand in Washington DC, and is regarded as a living treasure on the Garden Island. His portrait will find a home at McKinley High School for a year, serving as a beacon of inspiration for current students. Hashisaka's message to the students was one of resilience and overcoming adversity, drawing from his own experiences of losing his father to cancer during his senior year.