Norma J. Pagels: An Obituary of a Pillar of West Point Community

Norma J. Pagels, a pillar of West Point community, breathed her last on January 15, 2024, at Franciscan Healthcare. A nonagenarian who had lived a full and eventful life, Norma was known for her unyielding work ethic, unwavering faith, and commitment to her family and community. Her funeral services are slated for January 20 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she was a devout member. The services will be presided over by Rev. John Gierke.

A Life Well Lived

Born on July 6, 1927, to Ralph and Florence Walraven, Norma graduated from Scribner High School. She tied the knot with Loren Pagels in 1947, marking the beginning of a lifelong partnership characterized by mutual support and shared passions. The couple worked side by side at the Mead Ordinance plant during the Korean Conflict, reflecting the fortitude and resilience that were the hallmarks of their lives.

Norma’s career was as diverse as it was long, encompassing myriad roles across different establishments. Her indomitable spirit and dedication were reflected in every job she undertook, earning her respect and admiration from her peers and superiors alike.

An Active Community Member

A staunch member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Norma’s faith was an integral part of her life. She was also actively involved in the VFW and American Legion auxiliaries, contributing to the community in numerous ways. Her zest for life extended beyond her work and community services, manifesting in her love for travel and camping. Alongside Loren, she embarked on numerous adventures, meticulously keeping detailed records of their trips.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Norma’s legacy lives on in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, who continue to hold the fort in her absence. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Loren, son Lynn, daughter Diane, parents, siblings, and other relatives. As we bid adieu to this stalwart of the community, we remember her not with heavy hearts but with gratitude for the life she lived and the lives she touched.