Obituary

Norma Hart: A Tribute to a Life Well-lived

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Norma Hart: A Tribute to a Life Well-lived

Norma Hart, a beloved matriarch and pillar of the Creighton community, has passed away at the age of 90. The woman who touched countless lives with her warmth, wisdom, and indomitable spirit, will be laid to rest in a service to be held at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton on January 2. The Rev. Dan Wittrock will officiate, with the burial to follow at St. Ludger Cemetery. Brockhaus Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements, ensuring a dignified farewell to a life well-lived.

A Life of Service and Love

Born to John and Elizabeth (Tharnish) Mathine on September 20, 1933, in Winnetoon, Norma’s journey was characterized by resilience, compassion, and dedication. She graduated from St. Ludger Academy in Creighton in 1952, setting the foundation for a life of service and community engagement. Norma found her lifelong partner in Donald Hart, whom she married on May 20, 1954. Their love story was enriched with the birth of their six children, a testament to their shared commitment to family.

A Pillar of the Community

In addition to her role as a devoted wife and mother, Norma contributed to her community through her professional endeavors. She worked for Dr. Frank Theisen Dentistry and Klosner’s Electric, demonstrating a strong work ethic and unwavering commitment to her community. Her hobbies, which included embroidering, quilting, reading, puzzles, and gardening, were a reflection of her creative spirit and love for life.

Legacy of Love

Norma’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing games and sharing the wisdom of her years. She is survived by her six children, seventeen grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Her siblings and in-laws also grieve the loss of this remarkable woman. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, and several siblings. Her legacy, however, lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Obituary
