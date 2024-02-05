Norfolk Southern Corporation Accomplishes $1 Billion Infrastructure Enhancements

Norfolk Southern Corporation, a leading transportation company operating across 22 states, has wrapped up a remarkable $1 billion worth of infrastructure improvements throughout 2023. This major upgrade has been primarily aimed at fortifying the safety and productivity of the company's vast 19,500 route mile network.

Significant Upgrades to Bolster Safety

The Engineering team at Norfolk Southern has implemented significant enhancements, which include the installation of advanced safety systems like hot box and acoustic bearing detectors. The integration of CTC to ITCM towers and the construction of Digital Train Inspection portals further underscore the company's commitment to safety.

Extensive Track Maintenance and Structure Replacements

On the track front, the company has performed maintenance on 619 track miles, replaced 2.1 million cross ties, and surfaced 1,745 miles of track. In addition, Norfolk Southern replaced 40 bridges and carried out tens of thousands of inspections on bridges, culverts, and tunnels.

Enhancement of Public Grade Crossing Warning Systems

In a noteworthy move towards increased safety, the company has also enhanced 110 public grade crossing warning systems. Paul Duncan, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, underlined the importance of these upgrades in the company's pursuit of providing a safe and reliable service.

