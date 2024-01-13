en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Norfolk Police Department Remembers Esteemed K9 Ficko

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Norfolk Police Department Remembers Esteemed K9 Ficko

It is with profound sorrow that the Norfolk Police Department (NPD) announces the passing of K9 Ficko, their esteemed Belgian Malinois officer, who succumbed to cancer complications on January 10, 2024. Having served with distinction for nearly a decade, K9 Ficko’s loss resonates deeply within the department and the community he tirelessly protected.

Dedicated Service and Unwavering Commitment

Partnered with MPO Officer McClain since September 2015, K9 Ficko was an integral part of the NPD K9 unit. His exceptional skills in patrol and explosive detection fortified the department’s endeavors in public safety, making him an indispensable asset. The bond he shared with his handler and the camaraderie within the department were testaments to his loyalty and dedication.

A Legacy of Honor and Memory

The nine-year long service of K9 Ficko was marked by unyielding commitment to duty and a deep-seated instinct to protect. He earned the respect and admiration not just of his colleagues at the NPD but also of the wider Norfolk community. His memory will be revered, and the legacy of his service will continue to inspire.

Tributes Pour In

As the news of Ficko’s passing spread, tributes began to pour in, reflecting the far-reaching impact of his service. Notable acknowledgments came from Spike’s K9 Fund, Norfolk FOP 3 Auxiliary, the National Fraternal Order of Police, and the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police. These tributes are a reminder of the broad respect and admiration that K9 Ficko garnered over his years in service.

0
Law Pets United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
4 mins ago
Derek Chauvin Charged: Protests and Controversy Sweep the Nation
Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who was implicated in the death of George Floyd, now faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter. The incident, which saw Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes despite the latter’s continual pleas for breath, has ignited a firestorm of protests and riots across Minneapolis and other
Derek Chauvin Charged: Protests and Controversy Sweep the Nation
Selangor Police Officers Suspended Amidst Rising Cases of Misconduct
20 mins ago
Selangor Police Officers Suspended Amidst Rising Cases of Misconduct
Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder
23 mins ago
Deadly Shooting in Memphis: Woman Suspected in Premeditated Murder
Traffic Police Officer Assaulted in Thane Over Parking Dispute
12 mins ago
Traffic Police Officer Assaulted in Thane Over Parking Dispute
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
18 mins ago
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Kentucky's Notorious Killer Gregory Wilson Eligible for Parole: Public Outcry Ensues
19 mins ago
Kentucky's Notorious Killer Gregory Wilson Eligible for Parole: Public Outcry Ensues
Latest Headlines
World News
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons' Losing Streak
22 seconds
Houston Rockets Stage Late Comeback to Extend Pistons' Losing Streak
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
1 min
Political Upheaval in Senegal: Opposition Leader Ousmane Sonko Barred from Presidential Election
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
1 min
Donna Urquhart's Record-Breaking Antarctic Run: A Testament of Endurance
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
2 mins
San Antonio Spurs Overpower Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Game
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Victories, Defeats, and Postponed Games
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
2 mins
Zach Glazier's Strategic Win Bolsters Iowa's Undefeated Streak
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
2 mins
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets Clinch Defensive Victory Over Plaquemine
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
3 mins
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
3 mins
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app