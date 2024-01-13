Norfolk Police Department Remembers Esteemed K9 Ficko

It is with profound sorrow that the Norfolk Police Department (NPD) announces the passing of K9 Ficko, their esteemed Belgian Malinois officer, who succumbed to cancer complications on January 10, 2024. Having served with distinction for nearly a decade, K9 Ficko’s loss resonates deeply within the department and the community he tirelessly protected.

Dedicated Service and Unwavering Commitment

Partnered with MPO Officer McClain since September 2015, K9 Ficko was an integral part of the NPD K9 unit. His exceptional skills in patrol and explosive detection fortified the department’s endeavors in public safety, making him an indispensable asset. The bond he shared with his handler and the camaraderie within the department were testaments to his loyalty and dedication.

A Legacy of Honor and Memory

The nine-year long service of K9 Ficko was marked by unyielding commitment to duty and a deep-seated instinct to protect. He earned the respect and admiration not just of his colleagues at the NPD but also of the wider Norfolk community. His memory will be revered, and the legacy of his service will continue to inspire.

Tributes Pour In

As the news of Ficko’s passing spread, tributes began to pour in, reflecting the far-reaching impact of his service. Notable acknowledgments came from Spike’s K9 Fund, Norfolk FOP 3 Auxiliary, the National Fraternal Order of Police, and the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police. These tributes are a reminder of the broad respect and admiration that K9 Ficko garnered over his years in service.