Obituary

Norfolk Mourns the Loss of Wilma M. Baker: A Look into Obituaries in The Daily News

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Norfolk Mourns the Loss of Wilma M. Baker: A Look into Obituaries in The Daily News

Wilma M. Baker, a notable figure from Norfolk, aged 93, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The news of her passing was announced by The Daily News, a local newspaper known for publishing death notices and obituaries for residents and former residents of Norfolk.

The Funeral and Visitation

Her funeral services are planned to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk, with Rev. Bridget Gately officiating. The community will bid their final goodbye at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, where the burial is scheduled to follow.

The visitation for Wilma Baker will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, providing an opportunity for those who knew her to pay their respects.

Death Notices and Obituaries

The Daily News, recognizing the importance of commemorating the lives and contributions of its residents, offers free publication of death notices. These include essential details such as the time and place of death, funeral, burial, and visitation information.

However, for obituaries that delve deeper, presenting additional personal information and potentially a photograph, the newspaper charges a fee. The content of these obituaries is left to the discretion of the deceased’s families, underscoring the paper’s respect for their wishes during a difficult time.

Placing Obituaries in The Daily News

Area funeral homes provide families with assistance in placing obituaries in The Daily News, ensuring a smooth process during a challenging period. Submissions can be made via email or fax, with The Daily News providing contact details for any inquiries or further information regarding death notices and obituaries.

The announcement of Wilma M. Baker’s passing, among others, underlines the vital role of local news outlets like The Daily News in keeping communities connected, informed, and supported in times of loss.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

