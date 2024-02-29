Norfolk Mourns Passing of Beloved Resident Mary A. Kamphaus at 78

NORFOLK -- The community of Norfolk is preparing to bid farewell to Mary A. Kamphaus, a revered resident who passed away at the age of 78. Scheduled services, including a visitation and rosary, will honor her memory this weekend at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Advertisment

Remembering Mary A. Kamphaus

Born in Norfolk to Kenneth "Red" and Francis (Blide) Claussen, Mary spent her entire life in the heart of Nebraska, touching the lives of many through her various roles as a telephone operator, certified nurse aid, and a dedicated family woman. After the loss of her first husband, Larry Lewis, and second husband, Jack Best, Mary found love again with Henry Kamphaus, with whom she shared her final years. Her journey was marked by resilience in the face of illness, with her final days spent receiving care at the Stanton Nursing Center.

A Life Celebrated

Advertisment

Her funeral service, set for March 2nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will be led by Rev. Patrick McLaughlin, with burial to follow on March 4th at Omaha National Cemetery. The community will have the opportunity to pay their respects during the visitation on March 1st at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, where a rosary will also be held. Mary's life was defined not just by the battles she fought but by the love she shared with her family, including her daughters Pam Lewis and Sherry (Justin) Patton, her grandchildren, and her extended family.

Legacy and Condolences

Mary's passing leaves a void in the Norfolk community, but her legacy of kindness, resilience, and love endures. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's/Dementia Foundation in her honor. Those wishing to express condolences can do so online, ensuring Mary's memory is celebrated and remembered. As Norfolk prepares to say goodbye, the impact of Mary's life and the love she shared will undoubtedly continue to resonate within the community.

As the community reflects on Mary's life, it's clear that her spirit, characterized by strength and compassion, will continue to inspire those who knew her. Though she has passed, the lessons she imparted and the memories shared will endure, a testament to a life well-lived.