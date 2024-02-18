Norfolk Letters: A Symphony of Sacrifice and Remembrance

Imagine the whispers of fallen heroes, their final words transformed into a symphony of sorrow, pride, and eternal memory. This is the essence of 'Norfolk Letters,' a groundbreaking musical work that breathes life into the silent bronze letters at Norfolk's Armed Forces Memorial. On a crisp February evening, the hallowed halls of Old Dominion University's Chandler Recital Hall Diehn Center will resonate with the poignant compositions of Michael Rickelton. This event, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26, is not just a concert but a reverent homage to those who laid down their lives for their country.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Letters

At the heart of 'Norfolk Letters' lies a narrative woven from the last messages of soldiers who never made it home. These letters, cast in bronze and immortalized at the Armed Forces Memorial, serve as the muse for Rickelton's latest work. The composer, renowned for his eloquence in vocal writing, has crafted a piece that promises to transcend the boundaries of traditional music. Through the collaborative genius of baritone Ross Tamaccio and pianist Hsiao-Ying Lin, attendees will experience a unique blend of history, emotion, and music.

Behind the Music

Advertisment

Michael Rickelton's journey in creating 'Norfolk Letters' is one of deep reflection and artistic rigor. Drawing inspiration from the intimate thoughts and feelings of fallen soldiers, Rickelton embarked on a mission to encapsulate the essence of sacrifice and love for one's country in a musical format. The collaboration with talents such as Ross Tamaccio, a baritone with the power to convey profound emotion, and Hsiao-Ying Lin, a pianist known for her expressive sensitivity, ensures that the performance will leave an indelible mark on all who attend.

A Night to Remember

The Diehn Concert Series at Old Dominion University is renowned for presenting works that challenge, inspire, and entertain. 'Norfolk Letters' is set to be a highlight of this season's lineup, offering attendees an evening of reflection, appreciation, and unparalleled musical artistry. The concert not only serves as a tribute to the fallen but also as a reminder of the power of art to bridge the past and present, to turn grief into beauty, and to ensure that the voices of those lost are never forgotten.

As the final note resonates within the Chandler Recital Hall Diehn Center, 'Norfolk Letters' will stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity in the face of adversity. Michael Rickelton, Ross Tamaccio, and Hsiao-Ying Lin invite you to be part of this solemn yet uplifting journey—a unique opportunity to honor the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Through the universal language of music, 'Norfolk Letters' will unite hearts and minds in a shared experience of remembrance and gratitude.