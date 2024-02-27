Norfolk Community Mourns Scott D. Austin: A Tribute to A Beloved Car Enthusiast

Scott D. Austin, a cherished member of the Norfolk community and an avid car enthusiast, passed away at the age of 69 on February 24, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of passion, dedication, and friendship. Born on March 21, 1954, in Tilden, Scott's early fascination with mechanics blossomed into a lifelong hobby of restoring classic cars, highlighted by his work on a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a 2023 Chevy Corvette. Over his 35-year career at Nucor Steel, Scott was not just known for his professional achievements but also for his unwavering love for family, racing, and making lasting connections.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy

Scott's journey began in Tilden, where he was born to Donald and Betty Austin. His knack for assembly and disassembly was evident from a young age, setting the stage for his later accomplishments in car restoration. Scott's marriage to Roxie Dahlheim on May 31, 1975, brought two children into their lives, Shane and Aubrey, further enriching Scott's world. His career at Nucor Steel was marked by hard work and dedication, but it was his personal interests, especially in NASCAR and car restoration, that many will remember him by. Scott's ability to forge deep and lasting friendships added to the richness of his life, making his loss deeply felt within the community.

Memorializing a Passion

Advertisment

A memorial service is slated for March 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, where Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate, followed by a private inurnment. The family has extended a unique request to Scott's car enthusiast friends to honor him with a final ride in their classic cars, symbolizing Scott's enduring passion and the impact he had on the car community. In addition to his immediate family, Scott is mourned by his grandchildren, and his departure was preceded by his parents and grandparents. The service will also be accessible via livestream, allowing those unable to attend in person to partake in the tribute to Scott's life.

Community Response and Condolences

The loss of Scott D. Austin has resonated deeply within the Norfolk community and beyond, with many sharing memories of his generosity, spirit, and the joy he brought into the lives of those he touched. Condolences and tributes can be shared online, providing a space for collective mourning and celebration of Scott's life. The Daily News offers further details on death notices and obituaries, emphasizing the community's role in commemorating individuals like Scott who have left a lasting imprint on the hearts of many.

Scott D. Austin's passion for cars and racing, dedication to his family and work, and the friendships he nurtured throughout his life have left an indelible mark. As the Norfolk community and his loved ones prepare to bid him farewell, his legacy of love, passion, and community spirit will undoubtedly continue to inspire and resonate with those who knew him. Scott's final ride, surrounded by classic cars and the friends who shared his passion, will serve as a fitting tribute to a life well-lived and a man dearly missed.