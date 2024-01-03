en English
Transportation

Norfolk City Council Pursues RAISE Grant for Infrastructure Improvement

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
The Norfolk City Council has taken a major step towards infrastructure advancement by engaging Olsson Inc. to aid in the process of applying for a RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant. The grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation, could channel up to $150 billion annually over five years to community-based projects.

The Role of Olsson Inc. in the Grant Application

Under a $4,450 contract, Olsson Inc., a renowned engineering and design firm, will assist city staff in compiling the necessary documentation for the grant application. The proposed project focuses on developing a multi-modal transportation route in Norfolk, enhancing pedestrian movement and providing an effective transportation system for residents without personal vehicles. The proposed route will connect the Cowboy Trail head to Skyview Lake, creating pedestrian crossings over Highways 275 and 81. The deadline for the grant application is February 8, with the announcement of successful applications expected in June.

City Council Approves Other Key Measures

Alongside the RAISE grant application process, the city council approved Ordinance No. 5865, effectively updating fees for waste management, water services, and public works. This move aligns with the rising costs and overheads associated with these critical services. The council also approved a zoning change from agricultural to a local business district for Robert A. Uecker’s property, alongside the final plat of his addition.

Upgrading IT Infrastructure

As part of its ongoing mission to enhance city services, the Norfolk City Council approved an IT infrastructure upgrade in collaboration with OneNeck IT Solutions. This $56,612.17 project aims to bolster the city’s technological capabilities, supporting the delivery of efficient and streamlined services to residents.

It is important to note that while the planning grant represents a significant step towards infrastructure improvement, it does not automatically translate into immediate construction. The city council emphasized that the RAISE grant is for planning purposes only, with no immediate work on the project planned.

0
Transportation United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

