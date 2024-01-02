en English
Nor’easter Alert: Northeast Braces for First Major Snowfall in Two Years

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Nor’easter Alert: Northeast Braces for First Major Snowfall in Two Years

Brace yourselves, Northeasterners, as a formidable nor’easter is projected to hit the region over the weekend of January 6-7. This storm system, anticipated to be the first to necessitate plowing in two years, is poised to bring substantial snowfall to some parts of the region.

A Detailed Overview of the Impending Nor’easter

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has provided a comprehensive breakdown of the expected weather conditions, including a delineation of the regions likely to bear the brunt of the heavy rain or snow. As the storm system prepares to make landfall on the west coast, it is expected to drench the southeastern states with heavy rain and snow. The storm’s path is pivotal, with most models favoring a mid-track just south of New England. This could result in significant snowfall and wind in southern New England.

Impact and Precautions

Residents, particularly those in and around Boston, are advised to stay abreast of the forecast and prepare for potential severe weather conditions. The nor’easter, classified as a major winter storm, is projected to bring substantial snowfall and strong winds. Alerts have been issued for areas in Maryland, with the storm expected to intensify rapidly as it moves offshore. This has resulted in changes to school and business schedules. Emergency officials have issued warnings about possible flooding in coastal areas as snow begins to accumulate on road surfaces.

A Closer Look at the Nor’easter’s Path

Operational Euro and Gfs models concur on the nor’easter’s path for Saturday and Sunday. This pattern could potentially produce a foot of snow (or more) across the western Piedmont of Virginia and the Blue Ridge. However, the amount of accumulating snow in Central Virginia, including Richmond, will depend on the low’s track and the extent of the cold air supplied by high pressure centered over northern New England and far SE Canada. As the cold air is currently in far NW Canada and the upper-level trough projected to induce the surface low is still over the Pacific Ocean, much can change in the upcoming days.

Despite the uncertainty, this setup is considered the best opportunity for significant snowfall this winter in Central Virginia. Readers interested in receiving daily weather forecasts and severe weather alerts are encouraged to subscribe to updates and follow Joe Martucci for the latest information.

United States Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

