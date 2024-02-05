Nordstrom Offers Rare Sale on Popular Shapewear Brand Skims

In a rare event, retail giant Nordstrom is hosting a significant sale on Skims, the shapewear brand celebrated for its technical solutions, inclusive size range, and celebrity following. With up to 48 percent off on a variety of Skims products, shoppers are in for a treat as they get the chance to own items from a brand that has achieved viral status with over 3.7 billion views on TikTok.

The Allure of Skims Shapewear

Since its launch in 2019, Skims has garnered a reputation for its buttery soft materials, support, and slimming compression that doesn't feel restrictive. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, and Elsa Hosk have been spotted wearing Skims, adding to the brand's allure. The sale includes popular items such as bodysuits, pajamas, slip dresses, and more, making it an opportune moment to snag these pieces at a discount.

Why Skims Shapewear is a Wardrobe Staple

The versatility of Skims shapewear extends beyond winter layering. Its inclusive size ranges and supportive, smooth finish make it a year-round staple in many wardrobes. The sale features a range of styles, including bodysuits, thigh shaper bodysuits, camisole thong bodysuits, and strapless shapewear options, all at discounted prices. This makes it an ideal time to stock up on these coveted pieces for year-round wear.

Get Them While They Last

Skims items frequently go out of stock due to high demand. The ongoing sale at Nordstrom is a rare opportunity to grab these items at reduced prices while they're still available. Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of the sale now, while their sizes are still in stock.