NORAD Prepares for Santa's Arrival, Yakima Health District Seeks Bids for PFAS Water Testing

As the holiday season approaches, excitement builds with NORAD's annual tradition of tracking Santa Claus's journey around the globe. Concurrently, the Yakima Health District has issued a call for sealed bids for a critical water sampling project in East Selah, aimed at testing for PFAS, a group of manufactured chemicals that have been linked to adverse health outcomes.

Tracking Santa: A Cherished Tradition

Every year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) engages millions worldwide with its live tracking of Santa Claus's sleigh ride across the skies. This event, which has captivated audiences for decades, combines modern technology with the magic of the holiday season, allowing children and adults alike to follow Santa's progress in real-time. This year's tracking will be available live on yakimaherald.com, bringing joy and excitement to homes around the world.

Urgent Call for PFAS Testing in East Selah

In a parallel development, the Yakima Health District has announced a significant environmental health initiative. A sealed bid process has been launched to undertake comprehensive water sampling in the East Selah region, with a focus on detecting Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid (PFOS). These substances, part of the broader PFAS chemical group, have raised concerns due to their persistence in the environment and potential links to various health risks. The project, set to take place in April-May 2024, aims to test approximately 230 wells, adhering to stringent EPA Method 537.1 guidelines for accuracy and reliability.

Implications and Next Steps

The juxtaposition of NORAD's Santa tracking with the Yakima Health District's PFAS testing initiative highlights a unique blend of cultural celebration and environmental vigilance. As families gather to revel in the festive spirit, underscored by NORAD's high-tech sleigh chase, there's also a growing awareness of the need for environmental responsibility and public health protection. The outcome of the East Selah water testing could have significant implications, informing future policies and interventions to safeguard community health against the backdrop of enduring holiday traditions.