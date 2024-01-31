Non-profit The Arc Boosts Special Education with $11,000 Grant

In a notable act of philanthropy, The Arc of Haywood County has stepped up to support the education of children with disabilities in Haywood County, North Carolina. The non-profit organization has generously granted over $11,000 to special education teachers in the county. This funding is set to enhance the learning experience of these students by facilitating the procurement of essential resources tailored to their unique needs.

Investing in Special Education

This substantial financial backing is the largest The Arc has ever provided to the Exceptional Children’s program in Haywood County. It aims to fund a wide array of resources that will significantly benefit students with disabilities. These resources range from assistive technologies to summer activities specifically designed to enrich the learning journey of these children.

Catering to Specific Learning Needs

Among the resources to be procured using this grant money are specialized reading and computer programs, fidget devices for children who need them to focus, and chairs designed to meet the specific requirements of students with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The purchase of these resources underscores the commitment of educators and The Arc to provide a conducive learning environment for these children.

Impact Beyond the Classroom

Todd Barbee, the Executive Director of The Arc of Haywood County, highlighted the profound impact of this funding. He stated that it will not only improve the quality of education for the children but also facilitate their transition to adulthood. Many of these children are likely to become clients of The Arc in the future, and this early intervention ensures they continue to receive the support they need throughout their development.