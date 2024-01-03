en English
Business

Nomad Coffee Bar to Brew New Life into Milwaukee’s Vel R. Phillips Plaza

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Nomad Coffee Bar to Brew New Life into Milwaukee's Vel R. Phillips Plaza

The City of Milwaukee has announced its choice of Nomad Coffee Bar, part of the Caravan Hospitality Group, to operate in the anticipated Vel R. Phillips Plaza. This downtown park is a hallmark of efforts to rejuvenate the Westown neighborhood and pay tribute to civil rights pioneer Vel Phillips. The café is set to open its doors in 2024 within a 2,900-square-foot space in a glass-fronted building near W. Wisconsin Ave. and N. 5th St.

Nomad Coffee Bar: an Attraction in the Making

Run by Mike Eitel of the Caravan Hospitality Group, Nomad Coffee Bar is expected to offer a comprehensive menu. This will include all-day food, beverages, alcoholic drinks, and options tailored for children. The lease for the coffee bar includes a grant of up to $750,000 for improvements within the plaza building.

Vel R. Phillips Plaza: a Tribute and a Community Space

The Vel R. Phillips Plaza aims to commemorate the remarkable achievements of Vel Phillips, a trailblazer in Wisconsin’s legal and political landscape. The plaza is being constructed on a city-owned parking lot with over 50,000 square feet reserved for future commercial development. The plaza is financed with $15.75 million from a tax incremental financing district in the Park East area.

Amenities and Future Prospects

The plaza will feature an array of amenities including a picturesque garden, flexible event space, public art, and a station for Milwaukee County’s Bus-Rapid Transit Line. In addition, the Department of City Development will soon announce three finalists for an art installation dedicated to Vel R. Phillips. The plaza’s opening, coinciding with the Republican National Convention in July 2024, is part of a broader strategy to activate the plaza and draw in more visitors. Future plans also hint at potential streetcar expansion.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

