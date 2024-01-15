Nokia Launches Federal Solutions to Bolster U.S. Government Partnership

In a bid to solidify its role in the U.S. defense sector, Nokia has announced the launch of Nokia Federal Solutions (NFS), a new venture dedicated to providing secure and innovative technology solutions to the U.S. federal government. NFS aims to harness Nokia’s global expertise and extensive technology portfolio to address the unique needs of U.S. federal agencies. The focus will be on solutions such as IP Routing, Optical Networking, Microwave, 5G, Private Wireless, and Tactical Private Wireless.

Strengthening Commitment to U.S. Government

This initiative is a testament to Nokia’s long-standing commitment to the U.S. government, a partnership that has been nurtured over many years. NFS will blend Nokia’s commercial communications technology experience with a deep comprehension of the U.S. government’s specific requirements. This understanding is further enhanced by Nokia’s recent acquisition of Fenix Group, Inc., a provider of secure tactical private wireless solutions for defense.

Leadership Perspectives

Mike Loomis, the President of Nokia Federal Solutions, emphasized the importance of investing in a dedicated entity to support U.S. federal agencies’ mission objectives. He highlighted that NFS is poised to become a trusted partner for 5G mission-ready solutions. Similarly, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, underscored the significance of the launch for the company’s defense business and commitment to the U.S. market.

Nokia’s Global Footprint

Nokia, a B2B technology innovation leader, has been creating networks designed to sense, think, and act. It is trusted globally for delivering secure, reliable, and sustainable networks. The launch of NFS only serves to enhance this reputation, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to bolster its presence in the U.S. defense sector.