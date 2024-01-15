en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nokia Launches Federal Solutions to Bolster U.S. Government Partnership

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Nokia Launches Federal Solutions to Bolster U.S. Government Partnership

In a bid to solidify its role in the U.S. defense sector, Nokia has announced the launch of Nokia Federal Solutions (NFS), a new venture dedicated to providing secure and innovative technology solutions to the U.S. federal government. NFS aims to harness Nokia’s global expertise and extensive technology portfolio to address the unique needs of U.S. federal agencies. The focus will be on solutions such as IP Routing, Optical Networking, Microwave, 5G, Private Wireless, and Tactical Private Wireless.

Strengthening Commitment to U.S. Government

This initiative is a testament to Nokia’s long-standing commitment to the U.S. government, a partnership that has been nurtured over many years. NFS will blend Nokia’s commercial communications technology experience with a deep comprehension of the U.S. government’s specific requirements. This understanding is further enhanced by Nokia’s recent acquisition of Fenix Group, Inc., a provider of secure tactical private wireless solutions for defense.

Leadership Perspectives

Mike Loomis, the President of Nokia Federal Solutions, emphasized the importance of investing in a dedicated entity to support U.S. federal agencies’ mission objectives. He highlighted that NFS is poised to become a trusted partner for 5G mission-ready solutions. Similarly, Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, underscored the significance of the launch for the company’s defense business and commitment to the U.S. market.

Nokia’s Global Footprint

Nokia, a B2B technology innovation leader, has been creating networks designed to sense, think, and act. It is trusted globally for delivering secure, reliable, and sustainable networks. The launch of NFS only serves to enhance this reputation, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to bolster its presence in the U.S. defense sector.

0
Business United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports
On January 14, 2024, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport was plunged into chaos as severe fog conditions led to significant operational disruptions. Over 150 flights were delayed and around 80 cancelled, leading to a surge of frustrated passengers stranded at the airport. The situation was further exacerbated by the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9
Navigating the Turbulence: An In-depth Look at the Chaos in Airports
Saskatchewan Grapples with Extreme Cold, Community Engagement, and Local Incidents
32 seconds ago
Saskatchewan Grapples with Extreme Cold, Community Engagement, and Local Incidents
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
36 seconds ago
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
8 seconds ago
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
9 seconds ago
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
DavidsTea Inc. Navigates Operational Challenges Amid Declining Sales
23 seconds ago
DavidsTea Inc. Navigates Operational Challenges Amid Declining Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
6 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
13 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
14 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
18 seconds
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
20 seconds
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
25 seconds
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
Arizona Governor Proposes Significant Budget Cuts Amid Rising Deficit
36 seconds
Arizona Governor Proposes Significant Budget Cuts Amid Rising Deficit
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
36 seconds
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
Political Tensions Escalate as 2024 US Presidential Election Campaigns Begin
45 seconds
Political Tensions Escalate as 2024 US Presidential Election Campaigns Begin
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
56 seconds
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
48 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
57 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
58 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app