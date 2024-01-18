Nokia and Zayo Smash North American Transmission Record

In a groundbreaking achievement that sets a new benchmark in the world of high-speed connectivity, Nokia and Zayo have shattered previous North American transmission records. The companies successfully executed a live field trial of Nokia's sixth-generation Photonic Service Engine super-coherent optics (PSE-6s), hitting a staggering 800Gb/s over a single wavelength across 1866 kilometers (LA to El Paso) and 1Tb/s over 1004 kilometers (LA to Phoenix) on a live network.

Unleashing Unprecedented Potential

This milestone not only underscores the transformative potential of Nokia's optical technologies but also highlights Zayo's advanced optical network's capability to cater to the escalating global demand for high-capacity connectivity. The digitalization of the world has resulted in an exponential surge in traffic demand, pushing the boundaries of network capacity and speed. The trial's success signifies a major stride towards addressing these challenges.

Zayo's Network Evolution

Zayo's network, which stands as the largest 400G network in North America, is perpetually evolving. The network is undergoing continual upgrades to support the advent of new 400GE and 800GE services. The overarching objective is to augment bandwidth efficiency, enable high-speed services, and curtail power consumption. The trial utilized Nokia's PSE-6s nestled on the 1830 PSI-M platform with DMAT6 line cards, tripling the reach in comparison to current solutions and setting a new distance record.

Setting New Standards in Connectivity

The results are nothing short of remarkable, demonstrating the capability of reaching higher capacity per wavelength on high-traffic routes. Aaron Werley from Zayo and James Watt from Nokia expressed their satisfaction with the trial's outcomes, emphasizing their readiness to tackle the future network demands head-on. This pioneering feat is an embodiment of innovation, resilience, and technological prowess, setting new standards in global connectivity.