Noguchi & Associates Introduces Comprehensive Ori-gen Retirement Plan Services in Hawaii

The esteemed insurance and financial services firm, Noguchi & Associates, has unveiled its innovative Ori-gen Retirement Plan Services specifically designed for its clients in Hawaii. This strategic move is an expansion of the previous announcement made in February 2023 regarding the establishment of Ori-gen Retirement Plan Services. The intention behind this initiative is to provide a comprehensive array of retirement solutions that cater to the unique needs of their clients.

Unveiling a Comprehensive Suite of Retirement Solutions

The new service aims to be a one-stop solution for retirement planning, offering a diverse range of company-sponsored retirement plans such as 401K, 403B, cash balance, and 457 plans. Further broadening its spectrum, Ori-gen’s services also extend to private wealth management, executive benefit plans, and employee financial wellness services. This comprehensive approach is designed to ensure that clients have access to the necessary tools and resources to secure their financial future.

Oversight and Management

The responsibility of managing the Ori-gen Retirement Plan Services falls under the capable hands of Rylen Yamamoto, who is the Managing Director of RetirementDNA. His leadership and expertise are expected to steer this new service towards attaining its goal of providing comprehensive and effective retirement solutions.

Continued Growth and Expansion

This new service is a significant milestone in the ongoing growth trajectory of Noguchi & Associates, following the successful introduction of employee benefits in the fall of 2023. Founded in 1982 by Hideo Noguchi, the company has experienced robust growth, expanding its operations across five branches over four Hawaiian islands. It also maintains a presence in New York. Ori-gen, on the other hand, operates out of 10 locations across California and Hawaii and is licensed to offer insurance in all 50 states, signifying a nationwide reach.