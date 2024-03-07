Noblesville High Hosts First Indiana Show Choir Championships: 21 Choirs Compete

On March 16, Noblesville High School will mark a significant milestone in Indiana's music education by hosting the inaugural Indiana Show Choir Championships, an event that will see 21 show choirs from 13 schools across the state vying for the title in four different divisions.

Unveiling the Competition

The Indiana Show Choir Championships are poised to become a new tradition, celebrating the talent and hard work of high school choirs solely from Indiana. Schools like Austin, Ben Davis, and Franklin Central High, among others, will compete in categories including Small Women's Choir and Large Mixed Choir. John Neubauer, the choral music director at Noblesville High School (NHS), emphasized the event's purpose as a gathering of the state's finest show choirs for a weekend dedicated to showcasing Indiana's musical talent.

Preparation and Logistics

Preparations for the championship are in full swing, with NHS parents taking the lead on logistical arrangements to ensure the venue meets professional standards for sound and lighting. Neubauer revealed that the event would also feature a live stream, allowing those unable to attend in person to enjoy the performances remotely. In a move to ensure fairness, the competition will employ judges from outside Indiana, diverging from the common practice of using semi-local adjudicators.

The Big Day

The competition is scheduled to run from early morning until late at night, with the first choir performance at 8:15 a.m. and the final awards ceremony at 10:40 p.m. This marathon event promises to be a showcase of dedication, skill, and the spirit of competition among Indiana's high school show choirs.

As Noblesville High School gears up to host this landmark event, the Indiana Show Choir Championships are set to offer a unique platform for young vocalists to shine, fostering a deeper appreciation for arts education and community engagement in Indiana. The success of this inaugural event could very well pave the way for a new tradition, enriching the state's cultural calendar and inspiring future generations of performers.