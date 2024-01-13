Noah’s Ark Restaurant Survives Five-Year Family Legal Dispute: The Legacy Continues

After a five-year-long family legal dispute, the future of the beloved Noah’s Ark restaurant in Des Moines has finally been secured. The conflict, which involved the 77-year-old Italian restaurant’s ownership and operation, has been resolved with a court-sealed settlement. The agreement allows the restaurant to remain open, continuing under the management of James Lacona II, a descendant of the restaurant’s founder.

Family Feud Revolved Around Ownership

The dispute revolved around an attempt by the Noah L. and Sara Ann Lacona Revocable Trust to terminate the restaurant’s lease. The trust, represented by Anntoinette Erickson, aimed to entertain a developer’s offer, potentially leading to the closure of the beloved establishment. However, the management secured a court injunction to block the sale, ensuring the restaurant’s survival.

Resolution Involved Significant Purchase

The resolution of the dispute involved James Lacona II purchasing the property and business for a considerable sum — significantly more than the value of the land and building. The total purchase amounted to nearly $2 million, a testament to the restaurant’s sentimental and historical value to the Lacona family and the community.

Legacy of Noah’s Ark Continues

Noah Lacona, who founded the restaurant in 1947, passed away in 2017, followed by his wife, Sara Ann, in 2018. Over the years, their son and grandson, James Lacona and James Lacona II, respectively, managed the restaurant. Despite the unfavorable terms of the purchase, set against the original conditions laid down by Noah Lacona, the management team, led by James Lacona II, remains determined to uphold the restaurant’s legacy. James Lacona II emphasized the importance of community support for the business and advised others to secure their future wishes while they are still alive.