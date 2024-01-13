en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Noah’s Ark Restaurant Survives Five-Year Family Legal Dispute: The Legacy Continues

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Noah’s Ark Restaurant Survives Five-Year Family Legal Dispute: The Legacy Continues

After a five-year-long family legal dispute, the future of the beloved Noah’s Ark restaurant in Des Moines has finally been secured. The conflict, which involved the 77-year-old Italian restaurant’s ownership and operation, has been resolved with a court-sealed settlement. The agreement allows the restaurant to remain open, continuing under the management of James Lacona II, a descendant of the restaurant’s founder.

Family Feud Revolved Around Ownership

The dispute revolved around an attempt by the Noah L. and Sara Ann Lacona Revocable Trust to terminate the restaurant’s lease. The trust, represented by Anntoinette Erickson, aimed to entertain a developer’s offer, potentially leading to the closure of the beloved establishment. However, the management secured a court injunction to block the sale, ensuring the restaurant’s survival.

Resolution Involved Significant Purchase

The resolution of the dispute involved James Lacona II purchasing the property and business for a considerable sum — significantly more than the value of the land and building. The total purchase amounted to nearly $2 million, a testament to the restaurant’s sentimental and historical value to the Lacona family and the community.

Legacy of Noah’s Ark Continues

Noah Lacona, who founded the restaurant in 1947, passed away in 2017, followed by his wife, Sara Ann, in 2018. Over the years, their son and grandson, James Lacona and James Lacona II, respectively, managed the restaurant. Despite the unfavorable terms of the purchase, set against the original conditions laid down by Noah Lacona, the management team, led by James Lacona II, remains determined to uphold the restaurant’s legacy. James Lacona II emphasized the importance of community support for the business and advised others to secure their future wishes while they are still alive.

0
Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment
The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), a significant gathering for junior mining investment in Canada, is set to take place on January 21-22, 2024, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Cassiar Gold Corp. extends an open invitation to all attendees to visit their stand at Booth 201 during the event. Keynote Speakers and Global Dynamics
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment
Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. Joins OTCQB Venture Market
1 min ago
Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. Joins OTCQB Venture Market
Ex-N.A.R. President Tracy Kasper Joins Agently, Aiming to Reshape Real Estate Practices
1 min ago
Ex-N.A.R. President Tracy Kasper Joins Agently, Aiming to Reshape Real Estate Practices
Molloy's Fish Killybegs: A Relocation that Resonates Tradition and Adaptability
42 seconds ago
Molloy's Fish Killybegs: A Relocation that Resonates Tradition and Adaptability
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
49 seconds ago
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Kawartha Dairy to Open its First Store in Burlington: A Sweet Expansion
59 seconds ago
Kawartha Dairy to Open its First Store in Burlington: A Sweet Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
4 seconds
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
15 seconds
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
49 seconds
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
1 min
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
1 min
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
1 min
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
2 mins
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
2 mins
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
2 mins
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
54 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app