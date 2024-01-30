Noah Gillon Returns to Tupelo High School: A Battle for the Starting Quarterback Position

From the corridors of Booneville High to the echoing stands of Tupelo High School, Noah Gillon has returned, vying for the starting quarterback position. As a former ninth grader of Tupelo, Gillon's homecoming is marked with anticipation and intrigue. The Golden Wave, Tupelo's high school football team, is in the hunt for a new quarterback, a void left by the graduation of the remarkable Jeremiah Harrell.

Heralding A Noticeable Legacy

The departure of Harrell, who bequeathed the team with an impressive legacy of 5,860 passing yards and 69 touchdowns, has created a significant space to fill. Gillon, with his substantial experience as a starting quarterback for two seasons at Booneville, stands as a strong contender. His track record includes completing 63.1% of his passes for 3,688 yards, with 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Gillon's prowess extends beyond throwing, having added 261 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns to his credit.

A Battle of Abilities

But, the path to the coveted position is not without competition. Gillon will be competing against Braydon Collins and Oliver Burton, both promising juniors. Tupelo's coach, Ty Hardin, while acknowledging Gillon's experience, underscores that the starting position will not be secured without a fight. The quarterback position, he emphasises, will be won on merit and performance.

Scaling New Heights

While Gillon faces the challenge of transitioning from a Class 3A team to a Class 7A team, he stands unflinching in his confidence. His belief in his abilities, coupled with the team's potential, presents a hopeful outlook. The Golden Wave boasts a robust run game and experienced receivers, factors that should aid Gillon and his fellow contenders in their transition. With a triumphant previous season, concluding with a 9-3 record and reaching the quarterfinals of the 7A playoffs, Tupelo's football team is undeniably poised for another successful run.