NOAA Reveals U.S. County Snowfall Records; Significant Winter Storm Looms

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has unveiled a map outlining the highest single-day snowfall records for each county across the United States. The record that has stood the test of time, for over a century, is a staggering 76 inches of snowfall in Boulder County, Colorado, on April 15, 1921. This record remains unsurpassed to this day.

Notable Snowfall Records

Other notable records that have been marked on the map include Yuba County, California’s 75 inches of snowfall on January 14, 1952, and Pierce County, Washington’s record of 70 inches on November 26, 1955. The map reveals that counties with a record of at least 60 inches of snowfall in a single day are chiefly found in the states of California and Colorado. For instance, El Dorado County, California experienced an impressive 67 inches on January 5, 1982, while Clear Creek County, Colorado was blanketed with 63 inches on December 4, 1914. Alaska’s highest snowfall record stands at 62 inches in the Church Census Area on December 29, 1955. More recently, Mariposa County, California received a significant 60 inches on March 9, 2023.

Contrasting Snowfall Records

On the other end of the spectrum, counties in Florida, Hawaii, and Georgia have recorded less than an inch or no snowfall at all, reflecting the vast climatic differences across the country. Despite the historical records, experts have warned that record-breaking snowfalls might become less frequent due to the dual influences of a warming climate and El Niño conditions.

Upcoming Storm

Despite such predictions, forecasters are currently warning of a significant winter storm that could majorly impact New York City and the Northeast this weekend. The storm is predicted to bring snow from the southeastern U.S. to the mid-Atlantic Coast. The intensity of snowfall is expected to vary based on the proximity to warmer ocean waters. AccuWeather forecasts that the most severe impacts of the storm will last around 12 hours from late Saturday into Sunday evening, an alert that residents in the affected areas should heed.