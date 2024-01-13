en English
Science & Technology

NOAA Launches National Water Prediction Service: A New Era of Water Data Accessibility

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service has ushered in a new era of water data accessibility and forecasting with the launch of its experimental platform, the National Water Prediction Service (NWPS). Designed as a centralized portal for water data and forecast information, the NWPS brings significant improvements in functionality and user experience over existing services.

Revolutionizing Water Data Accessibility

With a mobile-friendly design and an intuitive infrastructure, the NWPS empowers users to make informed decisions regarding water-related issues. It seamlessly integrates data from the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service and the Office of Water Prediction, providing a comprehensive view of water level observations and forecasts over a 30-day period. This is a substantial enhancement over the previous 72-hour display offered by the old site.

The platform’s hydrographs feature additional information, including gauge location, historical crests, photos, and FEMA National Flood Hazard Layers, offering a rich resource for individuals and communities.

National Water Model

At the heart of the NWPS is the National Water Model, a hydrologic modeling framework that predicts observed and forecast streamflow across the continental United States. This model complements the official river forecasts provided by the National Weather Service for 4,000 locations and extends predictions to about 3.4 million river reaches or areas that lack river gauges.

Implications for Communities

The NWPS holds significant benefits for people living near streams and creeks who may be affected by heavy rainfall and potential flooding. It also supports various community needs, catering to boating activities, dam operations, and preemptive measures for flood events. By Spring 2024, the NWPS is set to replace the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service (AHPS), marking a significant enhancement over the AHPS and the Office of Water Prediction.

In addition to the NWPS, the National Weather Service has launched ten initiatives titled ‘The NWS Priorities Action Strategies for the Future.’ These initiatives aim at creating a more Weather Ready and Climate Ready Nation, focusing on improving forecaster portability, diversity in the workforce, updating IT architecture, modernizing operations and staffing models, and community-centric warnings, among others.

Part of these initiatives includes the Flood Inundation Mapping (FIM) service, which provides actionable information for emergency and water resource managers, and the development of a Next Generation Water Modeling Framework.

0
Science & Technology
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

