NOAA and NAAEE Seal a $7 Million Deal for Environmental Education

It's official: the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are joining forces for the next five years. Their common goal? To advance environmental and science literacy, boost high-quality STEM education, and promote environmental stewardship. The partnership, part of the eeBLUE initiative, comes with a hefty $7 million investment by NOAA.

Advertisment

A Shared Vision for a Greener Future

The partnership aims to cultivate stronger professional networks and partnerships, share effective practices, and garner support for quality STEM education. The collaboration seeks to extend its outreach to educators and other target audiences, fostering resilient communities that understand and appreciate the importance of environmental stewardship. This new round of funding and activities is a continuation of the previous eeBLUE collaboration, which spanned from 2019 to 2023.

Investing in Education, Investing in Our Planet

Advertisment

NOAA's $7 million investment is a clear statement of its commitment to bolster environmental and science literacy. By administering grants and programs through the NAAEE, NOAA is entrusting an organization that has a proven track record of success in the field. The investment will not only enhance the current educational framework but also inspire other institutions to contribute to the cause.

Fostering a Society that Cares for the Environment

The ultimate aim of this partnership is to nurture a society that values environmental stewardship and engages actively in it. By strengthening environmental and science literacy, the initiative aims to make environmental stewardship a part of everyday life. The journey towards this goal begins with the educators and target audiences who will soon be beneficiaries of the grants and programs administered by the NAAEE.

In summary, the NAAEE and NOAA partnership represents a significant step forward in promoting environmental awareness and active engagement. With a shared vision and substantial investment, the two organizations are set to make a lasting impact on environmental education and, ultimately, on the future of our planet.