No-Knock Registry Implemented in East Brunswick Ensures Residents' Privacy

In a move lauded by its residents, East Brunswick, New Jersey has rolled out a 'No-Knock' registry designed to shield households from unsolicited sales pitches. The registry is part of a wider strategy in the township to enhance residents' security and privacy by allowing them to choose whether they want to be approached by door-to-door salespeople.

Controlled Door-To-Door Solicitation

Under the new policy, businesses must undergo a vetting process and secure approval from the township before they can engage in door-to-door solicitation. Those who receive approval are handed a list of homes registered on the no-knock list. These residences are off-limits for solicitation, offering residents a respite from unwanted sales approaches. Tom Lynch, a longtime resident of East Brunswick, voiced his support for the registry, indicating his preference for online shopping over being disturbed by door-to-door salespeople.

The Exemptions

While the policy has been implemented to curb unsolicited sales pitches, it doesn't impose restrictions on political, religious, or social groups seeking support. However, these groups must acquire a permit if they intend to solicit money from the residents. This balanced approach ensures that while residents are protected from unwanted solicitation, the freedom of expression of these groups is not hindered.

Residents Encouraged to Sign Up

East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco urged residents to sign up for the no-knock registry, which can now be done online. The chief stressed that residents on the no-knock list who receive a visit from a solicitor should immediately contact the police department. The registry, he affirmed, is an essential tool in the township's efforts to bolster residents' sense of security and privacy.

Ultimately, the no-knock registry in East Brunswick is a significant step towards ensuring that residents have a say in who gets to knock on their doors. It underlines the township's commitment to fostering a secure and private environment for its residents while striking a balance with the rights of various groups to seek support.